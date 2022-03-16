Kanye West Hurls Racial Slur at Trevor Noah After Host Calls Out Rapper's Dangerous Antics

Kanye West has shifted his frightening sights from Pete Davidson to Trevor Noah.

On Tuesday night's edition of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, Noah dedicated a segment to the rapper, honing in on his recent behavior when it comes to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.

As you very likely know by now, West has been threatening Davidson ever since he started dating Kanye's ex-wife.

It got so bad and so scary that Kardashian recently begged a judge to expediate her divorce, a legal request that was granted back in early March.

“What [Kardashian is] going through is terrifying to watch, and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave,” Noah said on The Daily Show.

Continued Noah:

“What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

Noah then compared the situation to his own experience of witnessing abuse.

He recalled the time people thought his mother, Patricia, was “overreacting” ... before being shot in the head by his stepfather.

Incredibly, Patricia survived the attempted homicide.

“As a society, we have to ask ourselves questions.

"Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming?” Noah asked his audience.

Throughout the episode, Noah reflected on West’s continuous social media tirades of late.

“What’s weird about the situation is Kanye West has told us that he struggles with his mental health,” the political commentator added.

“So I get it, you wanna have art as therapy.

"But here’s what’s weird that Kanye doesn’t understand.

"It’s like, what we’re seeing is -- it makes you uncomfortable.”

Indeed, West himself has opened up in the past about having been diagnosed as bipolar.

In late 2020, a few months before filing for divorce, Kardashian asked for compassion amid what seemed to be another mental breakdown by her then-husband.

“With Kanye, we don’t know how to feel," Noah went on.

"We don’t know how to worry. I think Kanye doesn’t seem to understand that. He goes, ‘Leave me to create my art.’ Yeah but Kanye, you told us you have problems.

"Now when we worry about that, you say we shouldn’t worry because it’s not [his] problem. Or it is [his] problems? Which is it?”

In response to Noah's remarks, Kanye basically went ahead and proved him right.

Sharing photos of the host, along with a Wikipedia description of Noah as a "South American comedian," West wrote on Instagram yesterday:

All in together now… K–n baya my lord k–n baya K–n baya my lord K–n baya Oooo’ lord K–n baya.

We're not gonna fill in those blanks for you. Because they're disgusting.

West -- who shares children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with Kardashian -- previously defended having the freedom to express his artistic vision.

He did so after sharing a music video that depicted him burying Davidson alive.

“Art is therapy just like this view," wrote Kanye.

"Art is protected as freedom of speech. Art inspires and simplifies the world. Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended."