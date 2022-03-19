Kanye West Banned from Performing at Grammys... For Being a Dangerous Nut Job

Kanye West is officially persona non grata in the music world.

The artist has confirmed, through his representative, that he has been banned from performing at next month's Grammy Awards... despite being nominated in five categories and despite being on the original live act list.

The decision to prevent the polarizing rapper from taking the stage at was made due to his "concerning online behavior, according to The Blast, which was first outlet to report the news.

A rep for West has since confirmed this development, stating that Kanye received a phone call on Friday night that alerted him to the ban.

The course of action has been taken amid a torrent of dangerous social media posts and antics by West, who has constantly called out ex-wife Kim Kardashian and also theatened her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Just a couple days ago, West also used a racial slur against comedian Trevor Noah.

Yes, the same Trevor Noah who will be hosting these upcoming Grammy Awards.

Shortly after West hurled this epithet at Noah on Instagram, Kanye was kicked off the platform for 24 hours.

In an extended clip from Tuesday's episode of The Daily Show, Noah said the Kanye-Kim story is one "more people should pay attention to" before adding that "over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back."

"I do understand that art can be therapy -- I honestly do understand that.

"But I also understand that therapy can be therapy," Noah continued, insinuating that West should seek professional help

Noah even expressed compassion for Kanye.

"It breaks my heart to see you like this," he said, adding of Kardashian:

"What I see from the situation is a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed by an ex-boyfriend or an ex-husband or an ex-anything."

In response, West made a disparaging remark about Noah's South African heritagge.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, West shared a music video for his single "Eazy" featuring The Game... in which a claymation version of Davidson appears to be kidnapped, tied up, and buried.

He later took the video down.

And The Game, for his part, has defended Kanye amid news of his Grammys performance cancellation.

"When will all the BLACK entertainers, Athletes, Actors, Producers, Writers, Directors, Media etc...figure it out," he wrote Saturday on Instagram.

"The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn't know it was coming.

"Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye's account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions.

"We'll just say it's all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially."

Elsewhere, in text messages that got leaked online, Davidson even tried to talk some sense into his lover's ex.

"You have no idea how nice I've been to you despite your actions towards me," the Saturday Night Live host wrote in an alleged exchange, later adding:

"I've had your back even though you treat me like s— because I want everything to be smooth."

"But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months, I'm gonna stop being nice."