Kanye West: Banned From Instagram After Hurling Racial Slurs

You would think that after all these years in the spotlight, Kanye West would be a little savvier about controlling his public image.

Then again, he's never suffered any real consequences as a result of his many meltdowns and harassment campaigns, so why would he bother engaging in self-reflection or attempting to curb his worst impulses?

As you're no doubt aware by now, Kanye's most recent tantrums have all been targeted at Kim Kardashian's boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

At this point, we won't even refer to Pete as Kim's new boyfriend, as they've been dating since October of last year.

Anyway, Kanye is so blinded by rage that at this point, he's now attacking Pete-adjacent celebs, seemingly with no concern about how many bridges he might burn in the process.

Case in point, Kanye hurled slurs at Trevor Noah this week after the Daily Show host committed the apparently unforgivable sin of pointing out that Kanye is harassing Kim and likely traumatizing his children.

"K--n baya my lord k--n baya K--n baya my lord K--n baya Oooo' lord K--n baya," West posted on Instagram in response to Noah's criticism.

It takes a lot for a star of West's caliber to draw disciplinary action from the site, but apparently, hurling racial epithets at another public figure is enough to attract the attention of admins.

Of course, Kanye is still Kanye, so his punishment came in the form of a slap on the wrist:

According to a new report from TMZ, Ye has been banned from Instagram -- but only for 24 hours.

West will probably be back on IG sometime today, and you can bet he'll have a whole new list of grievances.

At the time of his suspension, West was attacking D.L. Hughley, another comedian who has defended Kim and Pete.

"This grown ass man picked this outfit out himself Is he influential or under the influence???" West wrote yesterday in a post about Hughley.

"I used to defend this n--ga back when he had work…. Like nah he funny … you just gotta watch it 1 trillion more times to get it."

Of course, by the time he's allowed to post again, Kanye will probably have shifted his focus back to hating on Kim and Pete.

Kim appeared on Ellen this week, where she revealed that Davidson has gotten several tattoos in honor of their relationship.

“He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got [for me],” Kim said on the show.

“But the ‘Kim’ one is not actually a tattoo. It’s a branding," she explained.

“I think he was just like, ‘I want something that’s there, that I can’t get rid of [it like] my tattoos. [He] just wanted it there as like, a scar.”

In addition to the brand, it seems that Pete got some new ink celebrating his girlfriend's career ambitions.

Kim revealed that Pete has a tattoo reading, “My girl is a lawyer,” and while that's not technically true yet, Kim has passed the baby bar exam, so Davidson's ink might turn out to be prophetic.

“That’s what tattoo people do,” Kim told Ellen.

“They get tattoos of what’s going on in my life, so I was like, ‘Am I something special?'”

You can bet that Kanye is already well aware of his wife's latest interview.

And he'll probably be angrily posting about it as soon as he's able to!