Pete Davidson Drops the G-Word! Yes, Kim Kardashian is My Girlfriend!

It's official, celebrity gossip fans:

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are going steady.

The comedian and the reality star were first romantically linked last fall after they were spotted holding hands, and then sources confirmed they had gone out to dinner a number of times.

But neither Pete nor Kim has really said much at all about the red hot romance.

Until now, that is.

In an interview with People Magazine on Monday, Davidson was asked how he handles life in the spotlight, especially when one considers he was engaged to Ariana Grande and is now back in the spotlight via his apparent relationship with Kardashian.

"I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," Davidson told this outlet in response.

"Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside."

"So I don't do much," the Saturday Night Live cast member added.

Noting that fans' interest in his life has had virtually "zero" impact on his day-to-day existence, Davidson concluded:

"Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts.

"But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."

The main takeaway from this response?

Davidson just referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend for the first time.

Which is not to say he hasn't been acting for months as if he and Kim are exclusive lovers.

The couple has been spotted on a slew of outings of late... including a pizza date in Los Angeles and a trip to the movie theater in Staten Island.

Heck, they even took a trip to the Bahamas together to kick off 2022.

But the timing of Davidson's so-called admission here is interesting.

It comes amid Kanye West spewing total, complete and often cruel nonsense about his estranged wife -- and, on occasion, her well-hung boyfriend.

Just a short while ago, West even tried to spread the rumor that Davidson has AIDS.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Ye also claimed that he was recently "stopped" at the gate of Kim's family house-- his former home -- by her security team after picking up their kids from school.

"I'm hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to," West added at the time.

Last month, the rapper even said in a song that he wanted to kick Davidson's rear end.

Shortly afterward, the comedian reportedly hired a new security team to protect himself for any potential attempts by West to follow through on this threat.

West, meanwhile, has also been going after Kardashian as a parent, prompting a pointed response from Kim just last week.

“The Kanye attacks are just vicious and uncalled for, and Pete sees how much it’s affecting her,” says a Life & Style the insider, referring to the rapper scolding Kim on social media for allowing their daughter, North West, to post on TikTok.

The KKW Beauty mogul shares children Norrth Saint, Chicago and Psalm with Kanye.

She has “been in tears” and “a complete wreck about it,” the source adds, emphasizing that Davidson has at least had “calming effect” on his girlfriend.