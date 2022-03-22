Hannah Wissmann Pregnancy Announcement: Coming Very, Very Soon?!?

Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar are set to get married on March 26, 2022.

According to what many fans of this couple believe, Hannah Wissmann and Jeremiah Duggar will then be set to welcome their first child into the world on or around September 26, 2022.

Yes, this would be nine months after the couple exchangge vows.

Those remotely familiar with the Duggar kids and the men/women they marry often make this same joke.

Jim Bob and Michelle raise their kids to scarcely even touch this signifcant others until vows are exchanged and rings placed on fingers.

At that time, WHAM! BAM! INSERTION!

The brand new husband and wife are off to bed for approximately 17 seconds of unprotected lovemaking in the hopes of having their first of numerous children.

Jokes and generalizations about the Duggars aside, though, there's a specific reason why followers think Jeremiah and his bride-to-be are preparing to announce they're expecting.

During an Instagram Q&A session last week, the duo was asked the following question:

"Are you guys recording or sharing with us a video on YouTube? Congratulations."

"Yes! We will be sharing some video of the wedding over on our YouTube channel," they replied.

Many observers, meanwhile, were quick to note the lack of a link in this response.

There aren't any videos available on Jeremiah and Hannah's YouTube page, either.

Meaning what, exactly?

No one can say for certain. But plenty of folks out there have some theories, and most of them center on Hannah's womb.

"Jer and Hannah already have a YouTube channel lined up, no posts yet," reads one comment to this post.

"I guess their first post will be their weeding video and their second will be a pregnancy announcement video."

Several fans seemed to agree with this prediction, while others appeared bothered by the rush to create a YouTube account in the first place.

"They will do anything to keep from having to get a real job, don’t they?" one critic, using poor grammar, wrote.

Following a brief courtship, Dugggar and Wissmann announced their engagement in January.

Alongside numerous photos of him popping life's most important question to Hannah Wissmann, the 23-year old wrote on Instagram back then:

“She said YES!!!!

"Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it.

"You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!"

The couple, who totally weren't set up and ordered to get married by Jeremiah's parents, had confirmed they were courting just a few months prior.

“Never been so happy. Never felt so blessed!!" they wrote in October, definitely not copying a script that had been prepared for them by someone else.

"Getting to know each other has been one of the greatest joys of our lives!

"We are excited to start sharing our story with all of you and to see what God has in store for our future."