June Shannon Breaks Down on Camera, Says She's Sick and Tired of All the Lies

By most accounts, June Shannon has been on the straight, sober and narrow for a number of months now.

This is great for the mother of two from a personal standpoint.

From the professional side of things, however?

It reeks of boredom.

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo cast member has been anchoring the spinoff Mama June: Road to Redemption for years now, but here's the problem:

What if she's already been redeemed?

Where can the show possibly go if June has turned her life around and is on good terms with her daughters and has stopped using drugs and wasting all her money?

Nowhere, really, which may explain what we see and hear via the first trailer for the new season of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

"What I'm gonna tell you may piss off some people," the reality TV mainstay says in the preview, which was uploaded this week by The Sun.

"There's a lot that happened behind closed doors that a lot of people don't know.

"I'm just tired of lying and hiding..."

The footage concluded with an emotional June lowering her head after she's asked by crew: "You asked us to come today, what do you want to talk about?"

Pretty intriguing tease, isn't it?

It seems obvious that Shannon and producers are attempting to stir up some drama and curiosity around the upcoming season, which will air amid June having found sobriety in the wake of her 2019 arrest on cocaine possession charges.

Following this traumatic event, June continued to bounce around with then-boyfriend Geno Doak.

They spent an ungodly sum of money each week on drugs and lived out of hotel rooms and Shannon lost all contact with her kids, the older of whom (Lauryn) is still caring for the younger (Alana).

However... June appeared in November on The Masked Singer, alongside Alana.

She has moved to be closer to her children and seems dedicated toward mending those broken bonds.

"I feel like right now, we're definitely working on us and trying to fix the relationship," Alana recently told Entertainment Tonight of her and her mother, adding at the time:

"I don't feel like it's 110 percent fixed, but it's definitely getting there, that's for sure."

June dumped Doak awhile back, too, and is now dating Justin Stroud, a 34-year-old mechanic.

Unfortunately for Shannon, her new man was recently arrested in Florida for an outstanding warrant and for owing approximately $10,000 in child support.

In a rambling Instagram post in early 2021, meanwhile, Mama June gave thanks for how far she has come.

She said at the time that she had been clean for a year and she offered up her assistance to anyone else in need.

Try to follow along this giant run-on sentence and tune in this May for new episodes of Mama June: Road to Redemption...

Now the goal is since we have hit a year and we have helped so many people get into recovery helped families that are struggling with someone that has an addiction to understand some of what may be going on in their mind and just being able to listen to people during their journey

it has been so rewarding for myself to listen and be able to connect with so many of y’all like I tell everybody I may not have all the answers but I’m here to listen it to u and not judge it

honestly has helped me so much in my recovery journey so now my goal is to work inside of a rehab facility to be able to watch people come in at their lowest where I was a year ago n blossom into new amazing person n know my inbox is always open.