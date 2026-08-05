Perez Hilton Was ‘Stressing Out Over Money’ Ahead of Mental Health Crisis

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As we previously reported, Perez Hilton was hospitalized amid what appeared to be a mental health crisis on Tuesday.

The circumstances that led to Hilton’s apparent act of self-harm — which was documented on a TikTok livestream — remain somewhat hazy.

But a new report about Hilton’s finances adds some heartbreaking context to a series of events that have already left many fans and fellow creators deeply concerned.

Perez Hilton arrives at the Premiere Of 20th Century Fox’s “Spies In Disguise” at El Capitan Theatre on December 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

According to TMZ, the longtime celebrity blogger had been quietly dealing with mounting financial pressure in the months leading up to his hospitalization, with medical bills and a dramatic decline in income reportedly taking a significant toll.

The outlet reports that Hilton — whose real name is Mario Lavandeira — had confided to people close to him that he was struggling to stay afloat after a string of serious health setbacks earlier this year.

A bout of sepsis reportedly led to a lengthy hospital stay, followed by additional complications that required emergency surgery just weeks later. Those medical emergencies not only sidelined his ability to work, they also left him facing enormous expenses.

Friends told TMZ that Hilton had become increasingly worried about supporting his family, describing him as the sole breadwinner for his household.

The financial strain reportedly compounded an already difficult period marked by health issues and a recent move back to Miami with his three children.

The revelations come one day after authorities responded to Hilton’s Miami home following a deeply concerning social media livestream.

Deputies ultimately transported him to a hospital, where he is receiving medical care. His family later confirmed that their focus is on his recovery and asked the public to respect his privacy during this difficult time.

In a statement shared Wednesday, Hilton’s loved ones thanked supporters for the outpouring of concern.

“We can confirm that Perez is receiving medical care, and our family’s focus right now is on his well-being,” the statement read, adding that updates will be shared if and when appropriate (via TMZ).

While Hilton built his name as one of the internet’s most influential celebrity gossip figures during the 2000s, the media landscape has changed dramatically over the past decade.

Like many independent digital publishers, he has spoken openly about declining traffic and the challenges of adapting to shifting algorithms and audience habits. Combined with significant medical expenses, those factors reportedly created an overwhelming financial burden.

For now, those close to Hilton are asking for compassion rather than speculation. The circumstances surrounding his hospitalization have prompted an outpouring of support from fans and fellow entertainers, many of whom have emphasized that his health and recovery are what matter most.

If you or someone you know is struggling or experiencing emotional distress, help is available. You can call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.