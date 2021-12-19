Jenelle Evans: I Have a Tumor. Please Pray for Me.

Jenelle Evans is opening up once again about an allegedly serious medical problem.

According to the former Teen Mom 2 star, things are worse than ever.

"Haven't been feeling great lately. If I take more breaks from social media just know I'm resting," Evans explained on her Instagram Story this past Friday, elaborating as follows:

"I recently found a few tumors in my spine."

Jenelle has spoken out multiple times in the past about mysterious and constant back issues.

Over the summer, for example, Evans documented a trip to go see a neurologist for a second opinion on her syrinx diagnosis... which is a condition that features a fluid-filled cavity developing in the spinal cord or in the brain stem, resulting in significant discomfort.

Evans feared at the time that she may never walk again.

The former MTV personality has since been seen upright on many occasions, so that concern seems to at least be a thing of the past.

But the present remains a struggle, she says.

"Some days are better than others, but most days are painful," the mother of three continued late last week.

"I love making content but my health is number one. #PrayersPlease."

Over the past several months, Jenelle has said her symptoms include headaches, pain in the neck, arms and back, loss of reflexes and muscle weakness.

It is also true that those who have been diagnosed with a syrinx can eventually be paralyzed.

Earlier this month, the polarizing personallity posted a gloomy TikTok screaming video set to an emo song, lipsyncing the lyrics:

"I don't need drugs, because I'm already high enough."

She captioned the video: "Checkup with my #neurosurgeon."

Evans then wrote over the footage, seemingly citing her ongoing issue and quoting a physician:

"When you already have a growing cyst in your spine... and the doctors 'can't help you. When you become paralyzed go to the ER.'"

This is Jenelle Evans, of course.

So quite a few critics have questioned the legitimacy of her so-called condition.

Some believe Jenelle is just a liar who is looking to garner sympathy.

Evans isn't budging, though.

"My cyst keeps growing and I have hemangoimatas on my vertebrae now that weren't there 6 months ago," she told followers in December.

Back in February, she added:

"It's kind of scary. I feel like slowly I'm losing my ability in my hands and I really need that. I really need my hands."

Most of us do.

It's easy to make fun of Jenelle Evans -- for pretty much everything she does, pretty much all the time.

But it's the holiday seasonn. Let's have some sympathy and let's not be cynical, okay?

Here's to wishing the star a full recovery.