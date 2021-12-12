Jacob Roloff Reveals Son's Name, Says Fatherhood is Pretty Darn Awesome

Welcome to the world, Mateo Roloff!

A few days after Jacob Roloff confirmed that he and his wife, Isabel, confirmed that they had welcomed their first-ever child into the world, we can now report a couple more details when it comes to this blessed development.

We'll start with his birthday and his name.

"Mateo Tomás is here and he’s perfect. He came one week ago 12/4 at 12:40 am," Isabel wrote on Facebook alongside the sweet photo below, adding:

"Our birth story didn’t go as planned; as we know life rarely ever does.

"These past few weeks have shown me what true surrender and trust looks like."

It's unclear exactly what Isabel meant by this note, but we sincerely hope she and the baby are doing okay.

Back on December 6, Jacob broke the miraculous news as follows:

“My wife is a superhero my son is an angel and all nurses are saints goodnight."

That was all the information we had at the time.

Both parents have now provided an update via social media, however.

"I have never been more hands on my knees afraid and I have also never known a love so big," concluded Isabel.

"Seeing Jacob as a father is the most heartwarming thing I have ever witnessed. Being a mother is the most myself I have ever felt. Through all of this, I am just affirmed now more than ever that our angels are always looking out for us."

For his part, Jacob vowed several weeks ago that no one would see a baby photo of his son.

But the former Little People, Big World star couldn't help but gush over his child on Saturday.

"My beautiful son was born one week ago early on December 4th. Mateo Tomás," he wrote online.

"I already feel an endless love and fierce protection for this boy. Mama Juj was an absolute superhero in the process, and my love and appreciation for her grows more every day."

Jacob included the snapshot above of a stork along with the message, and added "my loves" in relation to Isabel and Mateo.

Overall, this is quite an exciting time for the Roloffs.

Last month, Audrey and Jeremy announced they had become parents for the first time, confirming the arrival of a son named Radley.

Then, a short time later, Tori Roloff said she and husband Zach were expecting, just a few months after losing a daughter via miscarriage.

"We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!" wrote Tori on November 17.

"Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!"

We're so very excited for these beloved reality stars.

And we send our very best wishes to Jacob, Isabel and their precious bundle of joy.