Deepti Vempati Defends Fellow Love Is Blind Star Danielle Ruhl: She's Not as Mean as She Seems!

On the Love Is Blind Season 2 finale, two couples got married, two broke up, and one rejected both extremes, preferring to just date for a while and see where the relationship takes them.

As a result, there's been widespread curiosity about whether or not Salvador Perez and Mallory Zapata are still together.

But that's not the only LiB couple whose fate remains in question.

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl exchanged vows in the finale, but fans have serious doubts about this couple's shelf life.

In case you watched the show, but were somehow not aware, Danielle seems to have some issues with emotional regulation.

And by that we mean that Nick can't say "pass the salt" without Danielle taking offense and starting a fight.

Ruhl claims she got a "bad edit" and is actually much more sane than she appeared to be on the show.

That's a common complaint among reality stars, and it's not hard to see why:

After all, no one wants to be judged solely by their worst moments.

But Danielle's worst moments were undeniably pretty ugly, and LiB fans have been pretty harsh in their comments about the 28-year-old Chicagoan.

We guess that's why fan favorite Deepti Vempati felt the need to come to her friend's defense.

"I wanted to take a moment for all of you to meet @dnellruhl through my eyes. She is such a caring, empathetic, funny, lyrical and down to earth human," Vempati captioned the photo above.

"We've become best friends since the show has wrapped. We bonded over our love for music, The Office, blow-up guitars, our insecurities, our anxieties and our love for others."

From there, Deepti urged fans to be more sensitive in their comments about Danielle, even if they feel that she could have treated Nick better.

"I have seen a lot of hate and negative comments and it saddens me," Vempati wrote.

"Mental health is an important subject and I will not pretend to know everything about it. But, one thing is for sure - when you are trying to heal and grow, having a healthy environment is necessary," she added.

"Let's uplift each other and be understanding of the journeys we all have decided to take. Please be compassionate and kind!"

Danielle returned the favor, singing Deepti's praises in a heartfelt post about her love for her new friend.

"[Deepti] is beyond beautiful on the inside and out," Ruhl wrote.

"Throughout all she is facing, she still takes the time to uplift others. So grateful to have her light in my life."

Vempati, of course, had a hard time on the show as well, what with Shake telling the entire world he's not attracted to her, rather than simply breaking off the engagement, which would have been much simpler for everyone involved.

But while she might not have found love during her foray into the world of reality television, it seems that Deepti did find a lasting friendship -- which can be just as important.

It's important to bear in mind that not only is love blind, it also takes many forms.