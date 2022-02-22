Danielle Ruhl Blasts Netflix Over Bad Edit on Love Is Blind: They Made Me Look Crazy!

Appearing on a reality TV show is always a risky proposition.

You could become an overnight star and parlay your fame into a lifetime of lucrative Instagram sponsored content deals.

Or you might wind up watching in horrified silence as a "bad edit" misrepresents your story and potentially ruins your life.

Love Is Blind star Danielle Ruhl is claiming that she's currently stuck in the latter scenario, and she's taken to Instagram to implore viewers to be compassionate.

If you've been watching the popular Netflix dating show, then you know that Love Is Blind Season 2 has delivered plenty of drama thus far.

The insanity of the Shaina-Kyle situation alone would be enough to justify tuning in.

Sure we've seen baffling engaged couples on The Bachelor and other dating shows, but they've never been quite as poorly-matched as the atheist and the creationist.

Of course, it's the solid couples, not the bizarre ones that keep Love Is Blind fans coming back for more.

It seems impossible that lasting relationships could be formed under such strange circumstances, but the show actually has a pretty incredible success rate.

Many fans felt that Danielle and Nick Thompson had what it takes make it in the long run -- that is, until the couple seemed to fall apart during the group trip to Mexico.

(If you're a few episodes behind, consider this your spoiler alert!)

Danielle came down with a case of food poisoning during the vacation, but she encouraged Thomas to attend that evening's couples party without her.

On social media, fans have been blasting Danielle for "going off" on Thomas after he returned from the party, even though she gave him permission to attend.

Ruhl is limited in what she's allowed to say ahead of this week's season finale, but amid claims that she's "insecure," "jealous," and "toxic," she felt the need to defend herself with a lengthy Instagram post.

“One thing that is being inaccurately speculated about is the panic attack I had in Mexico,” she wrote.

“The true story is that I told Nick about a traumatic experience I had in college right before I encouraged him to go to the couple’s party without me to represent us as a couple," Ruhl continued.

“While I was lying there sick, I started to get in my own head, and wondered whether I had shared too much too soon and I started to relieve an event that I had repressed for so long.

“This caused me to have a panic attack and I went into the closet so that no one could see me in such a public environment.”

It's not unusual for reality stars to claim that they're the victims of a bad edit.

But it's rare that they provide as much explanation and context as Ruhl, so we're inclined to believe her story.

As for whether or not she and Nick are still together -- well, Danielle's not allowed to say just yet.

But fans think they have it figured it out based on the stars' latest Instagram activity.

As Glamour pointed out, Nick reposted a photo from the Fourth of July this week, which is sort of a weird thing to do in late February.

Five days ago, he edited the caption, which now reads:

“‘You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.’ - Wayne Gretzky - Michael Scott - Nick Thompson.”

Yeah, there's nothing terribly unusual about a millennial quoting The Office.

But fans noticed that Danielle recently switched her Instagram bio to a Michael Scott quote!

Many have taken this as a sign that these two are headed for the altar, but don't forget -- it's possible that they're just individually basic!

Watch the Love Is Blind Season 2 finale on February 25 to find out what became of these two lovebirds!