Salvador Perez and Mallory Zapata: Are the Love Is Blind Stars Still Together?

The Love Is Blind Season 2 finale contained plenty of surprises:

There were two marriages (although we have our doubts about the shelf life of Nick and Danielle's relationship) and at least one extremely satisfying breakup.

(Shake Chatterjee is one of the biggest losers in dating show history, and we've rewatched the scene where Deepti chooses herself at least a dozen times!)

But two couples wound up rejecting both extreme outcomes by neither getting hitched not breaking up.

First, we've got Shayne and Natalie, who will hopefully call it quits soon if they haven't already.

(Shayne apologized to Natalie in an open letter on Instagram this week, and unfortunately, it seems like she was receptive to it,)

Then there was Salvador Perez and Mallory Zapata -- or "Sallory," if you will -- who may have been this season's most divisive couple.

They seemed to get along just fine, but many social media commenters felt that these two lacked chemistry.

Mal didn't seem particularly bowled over by Sal's ukulele love songs, and lots of folks got the impression that she would have rather ended up with Jarrette.

(Yes, she chose Sal over Jarrette in the pods, but as much as we'd all like to think otherwise, love is not 100% blind, and physical compatibility matters.)

The tension was high when Mal and Sal got to the altar, with many suspecting that she would kick him to the curb right in front of the mariachi band and everyone.

In the end, however, it was Sal who slammed on the brakes before he and Mallory could make it legal.

“I cannot. I feel like I just need more time," he told Mal, who did a pretty solid job of hiding any shock or dismay she might have been feeling.

Toward the end of the episode, Perez and Zapata sat together at the scene of their almost-wedding and discussed their future.

They left things pretty up in the air, with Sal saying he needed "some time" but then asking Mallory on a date.

She accepted, but her pride had to be a little wounded.

Filming for LiB Season 2 wrapped over the summer, and many viewers are now wondering if Mal and Sal are still together all these months later.

But it seems like we'll have to wait at least one more day for a definitive answer to that question.

Sal gave an interview to Us Weekly recently, but since the LiB reunion show won't drop until Friday, he was limited in how much he was able to give away.

"I was a roller coaster of emotions [at the wedding],” Sal said.

“I was just feeling everything, and I really was trying to wrap my head around everything that we had been through together.”

Perez went on to confirm that he didn't know what he was gonna say at the altar until the moment it came out of his mouth.

“I was really just kind of summarizing it in my head and I knew that at that moment of my wedding, I just wanted to make that choice with her," he told the magazine.

"I wanted to see how I felt in that moment with her. It was a crazy day.”

In the end, Sal decided that he and Mal just hadn't put their bond to the test enough to know if they would be able to weather the inevitable storms that come with any longterm relationship.

“I wish I would’ve, maybe, [had] those raw, emotional arguments a little bit more with Mallory,” he explained.

“I feel like those are key to our story and I just think that, maybe, a little bit more of that would’ve been nice.”

We're sure all will be revealed when the on Friday's reunion show.

The most common prediction is that Mal and Sal have parted ways, and it seems that lots of folks are now shipping Sal and Deepti.

We doubt those are an item now, but crazier things have happened.

And that would be one hell of a happy ending!