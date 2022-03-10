Chris Brown: I Can PROVE I Didn't Drug and Rape Anyone!

Back in January, Chris Brown was sued for drugging and raping an unidentified woman on a yacht owned by music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The alleged incident occurred in December of 2020.

We probably don't need to tell you that this is not the first time that Brown has been accused of violent and abusive behavior toward women.

In fact, at this point, he's better known for his atrocities than he is for his music.

In this case, the woman, known only as Jane Doe, filed a suit in which she claimed that Brown slipped her drugs that left her “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep."

She alleged that the singer had raped her while she was passed out aboard the yacht.

Brown responded to the allegations publicly, writing on Instagram:

“Whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bulls–t.”

He included a baseball cap emoji -- "cap" being slang for “lies.”

The public was understandably hesitant to credit Brown's denials of the allegation, especially given his long history of abuse.

Now, however, it appears that new evidence may have exonerated the controversial R&B star.

According to a new report from Page Six, the accuser has been dropped by her attorneys after text messages came to light that appear to exonerate Brown.

Attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck told the outlet that they “remain 100% committed to representing victims of sexual abuse or assault.”

They noted, however, that the Miami Beach Police Department provided them with “information last Thursday” which “precludes us from representing Jane Doe in the Chris Brown matter.”

The attorneys didn't go into detail with regard to this new information, but on Instagram, Brown shared a series of text and voicemail messages that he received from the alleged victim.

“U knew full well I wasn’t pressing u bout no d–k. U told me to stay and then gonna try to play me? Nah that’s crazy i didn’t deserve that but u def got it," the woman wrote on August 26, 2021.

“I just want to see you again … just let me know. If you want me to leave you alone, I will. But I really just wanna f–k the s–t again," she said in a voicemail posted on Brown's Instagram page this week.

Additional texts obtained by Radar Online suggest that the woman continued to pursue a relationship with Brown several months after their initial meeting.

“Missing u,” she said in a message sent nearly nine months after the Miami incident.

“U [sic] were honestly the best ---- I’ve had (eggplant emoji) lol I just want it again. Why are you playing with meee lol.”

On Instagram, Brown promised to take legal action against his accuser.

“No more dragging me through the mud. CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE (blue cap emoji)," the singer wrote.

“Me and my team are taking legal action on this situation. You don’t play with people’s lives like that.”

“The texts speak for themselves and demonstrate that the allegations are not true. He is cooperating with the Miami Police and is preparing legal action against his accuser.”

Well, we'd say Brown has to admit that the world had every reason to believe his accuser over him.

But this is Breezy we're talking about:

He's demonstrated many times that he never feels like he needs to admit anything!