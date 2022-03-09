Colton Underwood Would Change This One Thing About The Bachelor

Colton Underwood is not exactly the most popular former Bachelor in series history.

This is someone who had to be legally restrained from stalking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, who accused her ex in 2020 of planting a tracking device on her car.

Underwood later came out as gay and starred in his own Netflix documentary about his life and his sexual orientation, prompting a bit of backlash in the process from those who thought he was exploiting a personal issue for profit.

Elsewhere, Colton has repeatedly trashed the show that made him famous.

Indeed, it's been quite a journey we've been on with Colton Underwood.

This journey took Underwood to Bravo on Monday evening, as he sat across from host Andy Cohen for an episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"In your opinion, what is the number one thing that the Bachelor franchise could improve upon?" Cohen asked Colton at one point.

Underwood didn't have much to offer in terms of how things are handled when the lights are on, the drinks are being served and the roses are being handed out.

But he did reply with a suggestion about what happens after the cameras stop rolling.

"I think listening to its former leads and listening to its contestants and also providing help for them when they need it after the show," he said.

"Because they really come in and change your life and then sort of throw you to the wolves. So, that would be my advice."

Underwood led The Bachelor Season 23 in 2019.

He was dubbed the "virgin Bachelor" at the time because, well, he was an admitted virgin... and virginity became a frequent talking point throughout his run on the progrram.

Underwood ultimately gave his final rose to contestant Cassie Randolph,a lthough they didn't get engaged.

The stars dated until announcing their break-up in May 2020.

Months later, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood, alleging that he placed a tracking device on her vehicle and that he had showed up to both her Los Angeles apartment and her parents' house in Huntington Beach -- unannounced.

In November 2020, Randolph dropped the restraining order against Underwood.

Via a statement to shortly afterward, Underwood said the two "were able to reach a private agreement," refusing to divulge much else about what transpired.

Then, in April 2021, Underwood came out as gay during a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.

"I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," the former ABC personality said at the time.

"The next step in all of this was letting people know. I'm still nervous. It's been a journey, for sure...

"I'm emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way.

"I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life, and that means the world to me."

Late last month, meanwhile, Underwood got engaged to Jordan C. Brown.

But while he seems quite content with this relationship, Colton has made clear in the past where he stands when it comes to the Bachelor franchise.

"Please stop lumping me in with the bachelor," he wrote online in June 2021, concluding back then:

"I don't f--k with them anymore, they don't f--k with me. Point blank. Thanks."