Amy Slaton: Yes, I'm Still Smoking While Pregnant!

Amy Slaton is here with an update about her second pregnancy.

It's just not exactly the kind that many fans of the1,000-lb Sisters star likely want to hear.

Last month, in an interview with The Sun, Slaton delved into what's been going on as she awaits her second child with husband Michael.

Already the mother to a 15-month old son named Gage, Slaton is due to give birth via C-Section on July 5.

The only problem?

Some followers are now a bit concerned over a certain development related to Amy's pregnancy.

"I'm not drinking alcohol," Slaton told the aforementioned outlet of one habit she's eliminated for the sake of her impending baby, adding however:

"I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day, like 20, now I'm down to about five a day. I'm trying to cut down."

As you might expect, this revelation has not sat well with those afraid that Amy's smoking will have a serious affect on her next kid.

"I don't think she is really going to make the changes needed to give her child/children a good healthy life, ie, cleaning, eating smart, exercising, stopping smoking, keeping pests out of her home," wrote one worried Reddit user, for example.

Amy swears she's trying, though.

And she told The Sun that she can't let any sort of criticism from strangers bother her.

"You really can’t look at that stuff. Yes read the positive stuff, but when it comes to the bad stuff, that's all you dwell on," Slaton explained to The Sun a few weeks ago.

"And I'm like, no, I have enough going on.

"I'm going to do what's right for him and me, and they can raise their kids how they want.

"Gage is a very happy baby."

Amy told a follower last week, meanwhile, that her second pregnancy is going pretty well, but there have been a couple issues.

"It's great," she told an interested party online when asked.

"But lordy, I made bff with Tums. I didn't know water could give you heartburn."

The state of her body these days, combined with having a young child at home and another on the way, has also given Amy pause about signing on for 1,000-lb Sisters Season 4.

"I feel like I'm being a bad mom when I'm at work. He's always at granny's when we're filming and stuff. I feel like I'm losing valuable time," Amy previously said of signing a new deal with TLC.

Would she really walk away, though?

"I don't really want to do another season because I'm pregnant, it's just a lot," she added, prior to coming up with her own compromise:

"If they cut down my hours I'll be probably fine."

If we had to guess, we'd say both Slaton siblings are back next year.

"If they cut me down, and make it more about [sister] Tammy and [brother] Chris, I'll be fine," Amy concluded of her status and what would help her come back for new episodes.

"Give me two days a week.

"It's just a lot at the minute with Gage and being pregnant, I get tired now."