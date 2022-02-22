Nightbirde Mourned by Family, America's Got Talent Crew: "An Unimaginable Loss"

As previously reported, Jane Marczewski passed away from cancer on Sunday.

The former America's Got Talent star, who was known on stage as Nightbirde and who had to withdraw from Season 16 of this competition due to the severity of her illness, was only 31 years old.

Now, in the wake of this loss, Nightbirde's loved ones have shared an emotional tribute to the late singer.

"It is with the deepest heartache that we confirm that after a four-year battle with cancer, Jane Marczewski, known to many of you as Nightbirde, passed away on February 19th 2022.

"We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," reads the statement.

"Many remember her from America's Got Talent, where she performed her song 'It's OK' and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up."

Continued the message:

"Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor.

"She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus.

"We thank everyone for their messages of love and support."

Marczewski blew judges away with her debut on the NBC series in June 2021, as her performance earned the artist both a golden buzzer and a gushing response from America's Got Talent panelist Simon Cowell.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, yet was in remission until 2019.

At one point, doctors gave the singer a 2% chance to live, estimating she only had three to six months to live.

It was around this time last year she was forced to drop out of America's Got Talent.

Last September, meanwhile, Marczewski opened up about having to step away from the program due to her health "taking a turn for the worse," elaborating right before the finale aired:

"It's so hard for me to not be on the @agt stage for the finals this week.

"I bet you never saw someone win so hard and lose so hard at the same time.

"This isn't how the story was supposed to go."

For its part, America's Got Talent also honored the late singer on Monday.

"Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane," the show's official Instagram and Twitter pages noted.

"We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde's Passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde," host Terry Crews wrote on Instagram.

"We love you. Rest in peace @nightbirde," added Heidi Klum.

Howie Mandel Tweeted:

"@_nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives.

"We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics.

"As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to have met, heard and known her."

Elsewhere, the GoFundMe page that the singer had created last summer continues to surpass her $30,000 goal ... as fans have keep posting donations and messages.

"Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true.

"My point of view this summer has been astounding.

"What a miracle that the pain I've walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider," Nightbirde wrote in the last update in August 2021.