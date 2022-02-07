Ximena Cuellar Underwent Liposuction: Did Mike Berk Foot the Bill?

In many ways, Mike Berk and Ximena Cuellar seemed like an unlikely couple.

They have radically different backgrounds, a ten-year age gap, and Ximena has two kids.

There were also things that Ximena wanted Mike to change about himself before they get married.

Ximena also changed one major thing about herself -- by undergoing liposuction. Did Mike pay for it?

In June of 2021, just eight months ago, Ximena Cuellar underwent liposuction.

She didn't hide the procedure from her social media followers, even though it was such a minor change that it would have been easy to conceal.

Instead, she documented her mild body transformation from start to finish on TikTok, as you can see in these video stills.

From scrubs to a compression garment, Ximena took her fans and followers on a guided tour of her recovery.

She was already a fundamentally tiny person to begin with.

But the slight amount that she lost through this surgical weight loss procedure may stun you.

Naturally, commenters asked Ximena how much she lost.

"I weighed 54 [kilograms]," she told her fans and followers. "Now I weigh 49."

Folks that is an 11-pound weight loss, going from 119 pounds to 108 pounds.

Ximena was asked how much the surgery set her back.

She replied "not much," which is not much in the way of an answer.

Proces obviously vary, but in Colombia, we're talking a minimum of $2,000 up to $6,500.

That is a lot of money to spend to lose a relatively small amount of weight.

It is particularly wild to consider when you remember that liposuction can have deadly complications (a fat embolism) and even best case scenarios involve a painful recovery.

It's also worth considering whether Ximena actually spent any of her own money on this.

In any relationship, different partners bring different things to the table. Mike and Ximena are no exception.

It is no secret that Mike has helped out Ximena financially.

As an IT guy, he clearly has the kind of disposable income to help his girlfriend, a 24-year-old single mother of two, live a better life.

Mike bought Ximena a lot of furniture and appliances, so many that a catalogue of his gifts to her is effectively just a tour of her home.

Her family also made it clear that Mike has been financially supporting her in more ways, so that she does not have to work and can spend more time with her kids.

Mike loves her and her children, so this is very touching ... and it would not be surprising if he helped her undergo this procedure, as well.

Actually, it would be difficult to explain another way that Ximena could have afforded the surgery.

As we noted, she is a young, single mom.

Perhaps it was a gift to Ximena, especially if she was self-conscious about her body before or after filming for Season 5.

Everyone deserves to have a body that looks and feels the way that they want it to.

We're glad that Ximena could get that for herself, and we're also glad that she did not suffer any of the dire side effects that can arise from surgery.

And since Mike and Ximena got engaged on the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, we offer our congratulations for that, too.