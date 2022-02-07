Tammy Slaton Shares Selfies Galore: Look at the New Me!

Tammy Slaton may still have a long way to go.

But the 1,000-Lb Sisters star just took a few moments to appreciate where she's been.

As previously reported in impressive detail, Slaton recently shed 115 pounds in just a few weeks -- although she did so in unfortunate fashion, having lost all this weight after getting placed in a medically-induced coma.

It wasn't exactly a dedication to diet and exercise that helped Tammy drop down by a significant margin, that's all we're saying.

But the veteran reality star does appear to be proud of her new (and hopefully improved) self, considering she uploaded a number of selfies to Instagram over the weekend.

Tammy didn't include any caption with these selfies, although plenty of fans jumped in to comment on how she's doing these days.

"Hey Tammy! I pray you are doing well. You are looking better," wrote one individual, while another added:

"Keep going! We were so happy to see that you reached out for help. You're on your way!"

Indeed, a previous story in The Sun explained how Slaton recently reached out for help in the form of an extensive rehab program.

"She is in a facility and she's getting help," this insider told this outlet, adding:

"This summer she was a bit reckless. There were times when I said, 'You have a TV show about your weight. Why are you eating this?'"

This same source confirms that Slaton entered the unnamed facility just before the holidays in late 2021 -- and plans to remain there for multiple months. All the way until the summer!

Fans have been invested in Tammy’s health and weight loss since she made her small screen debut on 1,000-Lb Sisters (along with her sister, Amy Slaton) in January 2020.

At the time they shot season 1, Amy weighed 406 pounds and Tammy weighed 605 pounds.

The program followed the siblings’ journey as they vowed to support each other to lose enough weight so that they'd be approved for weight loss surgery.

By the conclusion of Season 3, Amy was down to 275 pounds... underwent this procedure... and is now pregnant with her second child.

Around this same time, however, Tammy was all the way up to 650 pounds.

"She is doing it on her own. The show is not paying for it, she's paying for it," The Sun insider added of Tammy's awakening late last year, quoting this friend of the reality star, who added:

"She's doing it on her own and she's choosing to be close to eight hours away from her family...

"I know that she wants to be out this summer. She has a goal for herself. Because again, she's paying for this."