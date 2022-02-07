Jasmine Pineda Furiously Swipes Gino Palazzolo's Hat on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days (Recap)

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 5, Episode 9 was titled "Bad Romance" with good reason.

Gino and Jasmine's pricey luxury vacation turned into a tearful, angry nightmare after Gino's betrayal was uncovered.

Ben's journey for the elusive Mahogany in Panama drove him to take even more leaps of faith.

TLC opted to simply air Alina and Caleb's recycled footage from the week before amidst Alina's firing and TLC's pledge to edit her out. Super weird.

Hamza struggled over Memphis' request that he sign a prenup as their language barrier and cultural differences met pre-wedding jitters.

At a nice dinner with her entire family present, it's time for Mike to propose to Ximena.