Anna Duggar: Left High, Dry and Completely Ignored by Family Members Amid Support for Gross Husband

Anna Duggar has seven kids.

She also has an untold number of in-laws.

And yet: In many ways, Anna Duggar is all alone.

This likely explains why she married husband Josh in the first place, but that analysis can wait for another time.

Anna and Josh Selfie

At this time, we're gonna focus instead on Anna's latest Instagram post, a message she uploaded last week that made it extremely clear just where she stands when it comes to her disgusting spouse.

On February 3, Anna simply wrote the words "There is More to the Story," while linking to a Microsoft Word document of the recent motion filed by Josh's legal team, requesting an acquittal or a new trial.

That was it.

That was the entirety of Anna's upload.

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar Throwback Picture

It was rather evident that Josh's embattled wife was saying in this post.

She was telling followers to reserve judgement and wait until Josh's latest legal motion is filed.

Why?

Because she holds out hope that he'll somehow be acquitted (he won't) or that a judge will grant a re-trial because he agrees that Josh was somehow screwed over the first time around.

Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar

Is this latter scenario likely? No, absolutely not.

But strange things do occasionally happen in the legal world, so one can never say for certain.

What we can say right now, however, is that no one else in the Duggar family has said anything even close to what Anna said last week about Josh's so-called "story."

No one else in the Duggar family has tried to draw public attention to this motion and no one else has tried to argue that Josh Duggar is innocent and/or has been wrongly accused of wrongdoing.

Josh and Anna Duggar Get Fancy

Josh, of course, was arrested in April 2021 and charged with two counts of child p0rnography possession.

He was accused at the time of downloading over 65 photos and videos of children under 12, most of which were truly horrific in nature.

As exposed at Duggar's subsequent trial, at least one of the videos was dubbed among the five worst things a federal agent had ever seen during his time on the job.

The prosecution also presented evidence of a video found on Josh's workplace computer that featured a three-month old being assaulted and tortured.

Josh and Anna Go to Court

Throughout it all, though, Anna remained by Josh's side.

She held his hand while walking into the courthouse each day, a creepy smile plastered on her face.

The mother of seven hasn't spoken out since Josh was convicted on December 9, perhaps because she knows she'd have no back up from anyone else related to Josh.

Anna with Josh Duggar Picture

Shortly after their son was found guilty, neither Jim Bob nor Michelle Duggar tried to really defend Josh.

And they haven't once tried to argue for his innocence.

"This entire ordeal has been very grievous," the controversial's passive statement read at the time.

"Today, God's grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM (child sex abuse material)."

Josh Duggar's Post-Conviction Mug Shot

Concluded this message from the Duggar elders:

"In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support. As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children.

"In each of life's circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge.

"Thank you for your prayers."

