Tori Roloff: Pregnant with Baby #3!!!!!!!!!

In a word?

YES!

In multiple words?

YES! YES! YES! YES!

On Wednesday afternoon, following a long and public struggle to conceive, Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff made the announcement that so many fans and followers had been hoping they'd make at some point in the near future:

They're expecting!

"We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!" Tori as a caption to the beautiful photos above and below.

"Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!"

For his part, Zach chimed in as follows:

"We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever! #zandtpartyoffive @toriroloff."

The Little People, Big World stars are already parents to a daughter named Lilah and a son named Jackson.

They've made no secret over the years of their desire to expand their family, sadly running into tragedy along the way.

In March, Tori said she had suffered a miscarriage at around eight weeks.

"I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," Tori said at the time, tugging on every heartstring.

"I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.

"I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

Roloff later revealed she and Zach had named their late daughter Hannah.

The TLC personality -- who has over one million Instagram followers and who has long been admired for being so down to earth and relatable -- tried to find a positive aspect to this life-altering development in the spring.

"I thought about how the first face our little girl or boy got to see was Jesus," she wrote back then.

"I’m so upset that I never got to see their face but I rest in knowing he or she is with our savior and I will meet them one day."

A few months later, Tori once again opened up to her social media followers, talking candidly about the trouble she and Zach were having in creating another child.

"Today’s hard. I’m not usually a downer, but today’s hard," wrote Tori in July, elaborating thusly:

"I found out today it’ll be another month of waiting. Another month of praying. Another month of telling friends and family, 'not yet.'

"I really thought I would pregnant again by now. So many people told me after a loss it usually happens so fast. That’s not our reality."

In the wake of such difficulties, Tori explained that she was turning to a higher power.

"Our pastor reminded me this Sunday that God leads us in a way that makes us dependent on Him.

"Following Jesus doesn’t mean there will be no pain- it means that his powers are bigger than our pain.

"I am a faithful servant and I pray that I’m not forgotten. Just like Hannah."

Concluded Roloff this summer:

So that’s where I’m at. Fully dependent on God. Praying that one day we will be able to add to our family. But also giving thanks for the small things.

I wanted to also say thank you to every single one of you who have shared your stories with me.

It in a way makes things easier and harder all at the same time. To all those mamas past present and future- love you.

Tori and Zach's pregnancy comes amid quite the baby boom among the Roloffs.

Isabel and Jacob are due with their first child next month, while Audrey and Jeremy just welcomed baby number-three, a son named Radley.

Congratulations all around!!!!!!!!!