Tammy Slaton Shares New Video, Flaunts Incredible Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton is clearly very proud of the progress she has made of late.

As she absolutely should be.

The 1,000-lb Sisters star uploaded a new video to her Instagram account, giving followers their first look at her full body in quite some time.

She did so amid reports that she recently lost 115 pounds while in rehab for her ongoing eating disorder and/or eating issues.

In this piece of footage, Slaton is wearing a black tank top and throwing up a peace sign.

As you can see above and below, a tracheotomy tube remains in her neck, having been placed there in November following a pretty gigantic health scare in which she was placed in a medically-induced coma.

The concerning scenes were aired on the season three finale of 1000-lb Sisters, as her loved ones were informed that doctors weren’t sure whether she would "make it through the next hours," according to sister Amanda at the time.

"They’re just telling us that her lungs have given up, and like her body is shutting down," Amanda explained to the cameras on air.

Amanda added in a subsequent clip:

"So at this point, we’re facing making funeral arrangements for my little sister."

YIKES, huh?

Thankfully, Tammy eventually woke up and returned to a weight loss center and really does seem to be on a path to... recovery? Improvement? To something positive, at least.

"I’m overjoyed that’s she’s ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks," brother Chris said of the TLC personlity several weeks ago.

This sentiment came in the wake of a source telling The Sun that Tammy checked into rehab awhile ago -- and that she has no plans to leave any time soon.

"She is in a facility and she's getting help," this insider told this publication last month.

"This summer she was a bit reckless. There were times when I said, 'You have a TV show about your weight. Why are you eating this?'"

Tammy is paying for this experience, too, which may leave her homeless. But also healthy.

"She is doing it on her own. The show is not paying for it, she's paying for it," The Sun article continued back then, quoting this friend of the reality star, who said:

"She's doing it on her own and she's choosing to be close to eight hours away from her family...

"I know that she wants to be out this summer. She has a goal for herself. Because again, she's paying for this. She has a goal for herself to get out this summer."

Tammy has long struggled with her figure.

Back on the first season of 1,000-Lb Sisters, her sister, Amy, lost enough weight to qualify for bariatric surgery... while Tammy did not.

Following this procedure, Amy finally tipped the scales at a number where she could safely deliver a child and fulfill her life-long dream of becoming a parent.

She has since moved out of a duplex she used to share with Tammy -- and into a home with her husband and one-year old son, Gage.

But she also remains very close to her sibling.

"When she comes out [rehab] she'll stay with me for a little bit, soon as we find a place she'll go there," Amy recently explained, adding:

"I'm not sure when she's gonna come back, but I know that she's getting the help she needs.

"If she needs to be up there for a year, two years, that's fine. She needs the help."