Matthew Rondeau: Shanna Moakler's Boyfriend Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

Shanna Moakler has been in the news a lot lately thanks to her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother and recent developments in the life of her ex-husband, Travis Barker.

But today, the former Miss USA is making headlines for very different and much more frightening reasons.

Moakler's longtime boyfriend Matthew Rondeau has been arrested on felony domestic violence charges following an altercation with Moakler.

According to a report from TMZ, an argument at Moakler's home turned violent on Thursday morning.

The site reports that Shanna left the house on Wednesday night after an argument with Rondeau spiraled out of control.

She returned a few hours later, and that's when he allegedly became violent.

Shanna called the police who noted that there were visible marks on their body when they arrived at her home.

Rondeau was arrested at the scene.

"Matthew Rondeau was arrested today, 2/24/22, morning at 7:40 am PST for felony domestic violence. His bail is set to $50,000," reads a statement released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The arrest comes on the heels of a bizarre incident in which Rondeau posted a video on Moakler's Instagram page in which he accused her of being a "fu-king liar," "sociopath" and "narcissist."

Insiders say Rondeau was upset about Moakler's interactions with male castmates during her time on Celebrity Big Brother.

The actor also accused Shanna of being fixated on her ex-husband, Travis Barker.

“So, it’s over, K? Oh lord is f–king right, so record me now because this is done,” Rondeau ranted on Instagram Live.

“I’m done. I’m never talking to this f–king specimen of a f–king human again. The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f–king people the whole entire time in our relationship.”

During the actor's tirade, many commenters expressed concern for Shanna.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Rondeau's response to one of these fans was to hurl a racial slur.

The nature of Shanna's injuries is unknown at this time, but the actress issued a statement on Thursday assuring fans that she's resting comfortably, at home and out of harm's way.

“I wanted to let everybody know that I’m OK and thank you for your love and support. I’m surrounded by my family and friends,” Moakler wrote

Shanna's manager, David Weintraub, also issued a statement assuring fans that his client is safe.

“Thank you to everyone calling with concern about Shanna," Weintraub said.

"She is OK and survived this traumatic experience … Thankfully, the police saved her from harm’s way and she is doing fine. At the moment, she asks that she is given her space to adjust to life after this trauma.”

Rondeau's arrest comes just days after Moakler's time on Celebrity Big Brother came to an end.

According to one insider, the fight broke out while the couple was celebrating her homecoming.

“Shanna and Matt were working on their relationship” a source close to the situation told Us.

“They were celebrating the Celebrity Big Brother finale and got into a fight later on in the night, which is when things escalated.

"She left their home to give him space and came back in the morning, which is when they got into another fight," the insider added.

“They definitely have a toxic relationship and go through this toxic cycle of breaking up and getting back together. Friends think she deserves better.”

Rondeau has been released from custody, but it seems he has not recognized the error of his ways.

The actor and model issued a lengthy statement on Instagram following his release.

“Today was one of the most heartbreaking days of my life,” Rondeau wrote.

“To my family and friends, I just want you to know I love you so so much. You know I’d never lay a hand on another woman. My mother is my angel and my best friend. She raised me right.

“I’m safe and I’m just moving forward. I’m just mentally drained and in complete disbelief," the actor continued.

"The love of my life has made me out to be the villain. This will be my last post for awhile. God bless everyone who actually knows the truth of who I am and how I am as a man.”

Moakler has made tabloid headlines in recent months as a result of the Travis Barker-Kourtney Kardashian engagement.

Shanna has clashed with Travis and her teenage children as a result of the press coverage, but both Alabama and Landon Barker have now issued statements supporting their mother and blasting Rondeau.

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.