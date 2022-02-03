Rihanna Posts First Baby Bump Photos; Fans Lose Their Freakin' Minds!

We're only about a month into 2022, but for a while there, it looked as though this year might be just as crappy as the last two.

But earlier this week, the balance shifted, the tide turned dramatically, and for once, everyone (or at least everyone whose opinion is worth listening to) agreed that something wonderful had happened:

We're talking, of course, about the news that Rihanna is pregnant with her first child.

You'd have to go back to the Beyonce's first pregnancy announcement to find a natal revelation that left the music world so pleasantly stunned.

In case you somehow missed it, RiRi is expecting a child with acclaimed rapper A$AP Rocky, which means her future offspring might enter the world with even more musical ability and natural swag than Blue Ivy and her siblings.

We don't have a due date yet, but it's safe to say it will be several months before we meet the forthcoming Barbadian prince or princess.

Fortunately, Rihanna did the pregnancy announcement equivalent of dropping a single before the album comes out.

Less than 48 hours after going public with news of her pregnancy, the singer posted pics of her baby bump on Instagram.

"How the gang pulled up to black history month," she captioned the post.

The first pic shows RiRi pulling up a football jersey to show off her burgeoning belly.

In the second, we see her posed with A$AP, who's reportedly ecstatic at the prospect of becoming a dad.

Yes, Rihanna might be dominating the headlines this week -- for obvious and legitimate reasons -- but let's not forget that Rocky is something of an iconic figure in his own right.

We're not the first to make the Beyonce-Jay-Z comparison, but really, this couple is too unique to be accurately likened to anybody else.

"Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn't be happier and is so excited to be a mom," a source close to the situation tells People magazine.

"She's loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty."

And it seems that A$AP -- who's been a devoted partner since this relationship began -- has dialed up the displays of affection in the months since Rihanna became pregnant.

"From the very beginning, he's doted on her," another source tells People.

"He's over-the-top romantic and sends her roomfuls of flowers all the time."

"They always have fun together," says a third insider.

"They joke and act goofy. They enjoy life and like to travel. They love being together and are the loves of each other's lives."

Not surprisingly, the comments under Rihanna's latest post are filled with gushing praise for the singer and her new family.

"ICONS CREATING ICONS!" wrote one fan.

"In the most beautiful, flyest, strongest way!" another wrote.

"Congratulations to the most beautiful new chapter coming to ya," a third chimed in.

Yes, it's a new day, and the fan excitement is off the charts.

Meghan and Harry's kids might be the closest thing America has to actual royalty.

But Rihanna and A$AP's kid is sure to reign from day one.