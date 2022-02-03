Whoopi Goldberg Irate Over Suspension: Will She Quit The View?

Whoopi Goldberg is very sorry.

But she's also very angry.

The Oscar-winning actress, as you likely know at this point, has had quite the week.

On Monday, Goldberg made the following comment, in regard to a school board in Tennessee banning a book about a Holocaust survivor.

Let’s be truthful about it because [the] Holocaust isn’t about race. It’s not about race. It’s about man’s inhumanity to man.

It didn't take long forr Goldberg to get excorciated for this take, as she garnered damning criticism from multiple Jewish organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League and the U.S. Holocaust Museum.

Goldberg took to the air a day later and apologized for the wildly misguided remark.

"I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention," she said on Tuesday's episode of The View.

The long-time lead host continued in her mea culpa:

"I understand why now, and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and it helped me understand some different things."

The Holocaust "is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race," Goldberg then said, adding:

"Now, words matter and mine are no exception.

"I regret my comments as I said and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people, as they know, and as you all know because I’ve always done that."

Despite these words, ABC suspended Goldberg for two weeks a few hours after she uttered them.

"Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments," ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

"While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time and reflect and learn about the impact of her comments.

"The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities."

We haven't heard from Goldberg since this announcement was made.

However, an insider now tells Page Six that the well-known television personality isn't taking the suspension well.

“She feels ABC executives mishandled this. She followed their playbook," a source tells this outlet.

"She went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and then apologized again on The View the next day."

Goldberg feels "humiliated," this same report alleges, adding that she may walk away from the daytime talk show.

“Her ego has been hurt and she’s telling people she’s going to quit,” the source concluded.

“Suspension from The View is like getting suspended from Bravo. The bar is very low.”

For whatever it's worth, Goldberg's colleagues don't want her to leave, and seemingly don't think she deserved to be punished for her Holocaust remark.

“I love Whoopi Goldberg. I love ‘The View,’” Ana Navarro told the Daily Beast on Tuesday night.

“This was an incredibly unfortunate incident. Whoopi is a lifelong ally to the Jewish community.

"She is not an anti-Semite, period. I am sad. And I have nothing else to say.”