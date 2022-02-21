Jane Marczewski, America's Got Talent Star Known as "Nightbirde," Dies of Cancer

Tragedy has struck the world of reality television.

Jane Marczewski, a fan favorite on America's Got Talent Season 16 who was known on the show by the name "Nightbirde," has passed away after a battle with cancer.

She was 31 years old.

Marczewski impressed judges with her debut on the NBC competition in June 2021, as her performance earned the aspiring artist both a golden buzzer and an emotional reaction from America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell.

Prior to launching into her original song, Marczewski explained on air that her cancer had spread to her "lungs, spine and liver," telling viewers:

"I have a two percent chance of survival, but two percent is not zero percent.

"Two percent is something, and I wish people knew how amazing it is."

Last September, meanwhile, Marczewski opened up about having to step down from the competition due to her health "taking a turn for the worse," elaborating as the finale aired:

"It's so hard for me to not be on the @agt stage for the finals this week.

"I bet you never saw someone win so hard and lose so hard at the same time.

"This isn't how the story was supposed to go."

Continued the singer at this tragic time:

"I spend a lot of time squeezing my eyes shut and trying to remember what I believe; counting my breaths in the grief cloud; burying my face into God's T-shirt.

"I remind Him sometimes, (and not kindly) that I believed Him when He told me the story He wrote for me is good, and that He never stops thinking of me.

"I must be a fool in love, because even from under all this debris, I still believe Him. And when I'm too angry to ask Him to sit on my bed until I fall asleep, He still stays."

The songwriter added back then:

"Here we are, you and I, signing off on the risk of REBELLIOUSLY HOPING for better days.

"Let us not be blind to our own glory.

"I'm raging and crying and hoping with everyone who needs to rage and cry and hope tonight."

In a follow-up Instagram post in January, Marczewski shared a selfie, writing along with it:

"Honestly, things have been pretty brutal.

"But this is a photo of myself from last week where I felt pretty, and alive, and awake, and human, and real. I needed that.

"We're all a little lost and it's alright."

As it turns out, this was the final post ever made by Marczewski.

Following news of Nightbirde's passing, America's Got Talent host Terry Crews shared a photo to Instagram in her memory, writing:

"We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde's passing. Our condolences goes to her closest family & friends in such of this difficult time. We love you, Nightbirde."

"We love you. Rest in peace @nightbirde," added Heidi Klum on her Instagram Story.

And then there was this from Howie Mandell, as part of a lengthy tribute:

"We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing, I feel lucky to have met, heard and known her."

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Jane Marczewski.

May she rest in peace.