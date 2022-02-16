Natalie Mordovtseva: I Almost DIED on Valentine's Day!

It has been obvious for a while that Natalie Mordovtseva is straight-up not having a good time.

She arrived in America and felt like she was in a horror movie. More recently, she learned that she may have to leave.

On Valentine's Day, Natalie had yet another unpleasant experience.

This time, she realized after the fact that she only narrowly avoided dying.

Natalie Mordovtseva spent Valentine's Day alone -- like countless millions of people do, whether due to singledom or the pandemic.

In her case, however, she spent her time on the side of the road.

Taking to her Instagram Story late Monday night, she wished her followers a happier version of the holiday than she was experiencing.

“My Valentine’s Day is very [exciting]," Natalie told her followers in as upbeat of a manner as she could.

She explained that it was so eventful "because I just broke a wheel of my car.”

Natalie had been driving when she suffered a blowout and her care abruptly pulled to the right, out of her control.

“I honestly don’t know what to do," Natalie confessed.

"I don’t know where I am," she admitted. "I am scared.”

Natalie added that she had been calling everyone she knows to come riding to her rescue.

"Hopefully, my evening will get better but it's -- oh my god -- [a] scary situation," Natalie commented.

It's frightening "where you’re in the middle of the road and your wheel is broken."

Natalie kept her fingers crossed for good luck. Eventually, her patience was rewarded.

Some Russian-speaking friends came along and fixed up Natalie's tire.

Holding up the tire, it was clear that there was more than just worn rubber at play.

It appeared to have been badly lacerated.

“Never seen something like this, so many cuts," one of the friends commented. "Every two inches there is a cut.”

Frightened, Natalie began to cry, despairing: "Oh my god, this is crazy."

She profusely thanked the friend who changed her tire.

“I just realized that I could have died today," Natalie expressed later on her Instagram Story.

She explained: "That tire could have been broken on a highway.”

Losing control of your vehicle at high speeds among other cars can mean a swift and brutal death.

On the second season of 90 Day: The Single Life, viewers watched Natalie try dating again.

Despite her ... what we will generously call eccentric demeanor ... she is a beautiful and energetic woman.

It is no surprise that she had an easy time finding dates, even if they were not all to her liking.

However, Natalie was -- and is -- still legally married to Mike Youngquist.

She was under the impression that the papers had already been filed to secure her continued legal residency.

After all, she married Mike. They loved each other. They both tried to make it work ... but it didn't.

Instead, Natalie got some bad news on the Season 2 Tell All special.

Mike revealed to her that he had not actually filed those papers while they were still together.

This could mean her deportation to Ukraine -- possibly at a particularly terrible time -- upon his filing for divorce.

Fortunately for Natalie, there are no indications -- when last we checked -- that Mike has actually made good on his threat.

Either out of lack of motivation or a sense of right and wrong or perhaps simply after being shamed for springing that on her, it appears that things are still in limbo.

That's not ideal, but clearly, it could be worse.