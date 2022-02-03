Natalie Mordovtseva Breaks Down and Sobs as Mike Youngquist Reveals She Has No Green Card

We knew that Natalie Mordovtseva was still married during her quest for a hot Florida Man on 90 Day: The Single Life.

Her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, was part of the Tell All ... and had a nasty revelation for her.

On Part 2, Natalie learned that Mike had never filed to adjust her status, even though she thought that he had.

This meant no Green Card -- now or ever. Natalie's breakdown on stage was only natural.

As this sneak peek clip for Part 2 of the Tell All reveals, Tania Maduro is asking Natalie Mordovtseva for clarification.

Natalie is quick to assure her that they "did" file to change her status.

This is what would put Natalie on track to get long-term legal residency in the United States.

Mike, however, is tuning in remotely and telling a different story.

"Nope," he says, shaking his head.

"She doesn't have a status, she doesn't have anything," Mike claims.

"She literally has no paperwork right now," Mike alleges.

Natalie asks for clarification, because she was certain that they had made this filing -- perhaps even back when they were together.

Either Mike is not being truthful now or, more likely, she was misled and is only now learning the truth about her documentation.

Natalie wants an explanation, but she does not get one.

Mike claims to harbor no hard feelings, but that is difficult to believe under the circumstances.

(It's hard to honestly wish someone well while also turning their life upside down)

Natalie asks what she can possibly do at this point.

"It's his choice, not mine," she points out, referring to who decided against moving forward with her paperwork.

"I'm not a toy," Natalie says, likely in reference to the feeling of being discarded.

"He cannot bring me to another country, make me to survive here, and have to send me back," Natalie laments.

"I'm not a toy," she reiterates.

Natalie insists: "You can't do this to me."

"That's it, you know?" Mike says with his trademark lack of emotional expression.

"I hope you find someone, Natalie, that makes you happy," he claims.

Mike adds: "And you have a great family and everything."

Natalie reminds him that she is now 37 years old. She spent four years of her life in a relationship with him.

She did the best that she could, she claims, but he never made her a real priority.

Natalie broke down and began to sob, and it's not difficult to understand why.

Natalie and Mike aren't terrible people, but they were horrible partners to one another.

There was real emotional cruelty during their engagement and marriage and it made them a toxic couple.

At the same time, seeing one of them get their life ruined because the other decided to have the last laugh ... that doesn't sit well with many people.

While everyone uncomfortably listens to Natalie sob and grieve her life, Debbie makes a move.

She gets up and quietly offers Natalie some kindness and comfort, and a tissue.

Natalie cannot easily be calmed in this moment, but it's a nice gesture nonetheless.

"She don't love me," Mike complains. "We got married and you were gone in six months, Natalie."

He continues: "I took you to my dad's, I took you to a bunch of places, right? You made your bed, now you gotta lay in it."

"I have no ill feelings against you, OK? I will always have a spot in my heart for you. It didn't work out," Mike lists.

"You live in a completely different state. We're not together no more," Mike says, explaining why he's pursuing the divorce now.

"I'm terribly sorry. It's time -- it's time," he says. "It's been a whole year since you've been home."

Natalie has to flee the stage, her face stricken with uncontrollable tears. It is a heartbreaking moment to witness.