Meri Brown Sends Herself Flowers for Valentine's Day, Plummets to New Depths of Desperation

Meri Brown just celebrated Valentine's Day early.

In the saddest and most sorry way possible.

On Saturday, the long-time Sisters Wives star shared a video of herself receiving a lovely bouquet of flowers.

"Happy Valentine's Day to me," she scrawled across the top of the footage, adding via caption: Sometimes you just gotta bring your own sunshine! Happy Valentine's Day!

In a vacuum, it's not a pathetic thing to buy oneself some flowers.

They smell nice.

They look pretty.

They can really light up a home.

But TLC viewers have spent the last several weeks watching Meri get walked all over on Sister Wives Season 16.

Spiritual husband Kody has basically trashed her at every opportunity, saying, for example, on part one of the show's reunion special that Meri had an affair back in 2015 when she tried to date someone online.

He blamed her entirely for all the issues this (non) couple has suffered through since.

"She was leaving my ass. She made it clear to everybody that she was getting out of there. She was done with us. She can’t admit it now," Kody said on air.

It was revealed on this same special that Kody and Meri haven't slept together in 10 years -- even though Meri would really love to do so.

"That’s definitely something that I miss. I miss emotional intimacy with him. I miss conversations with him. I miss physical intimacy with him,” she said at the time.

“I would love it if he would hold my hand.

"I have hope that he will [come back to full fellowship] and also if he never does then I’m going to create my own peace and happiness within the family relationships that I do have.”

This has been a consistent theme for Meri.

She seems to have accepted that the romance between herself and Kody is long gone -- but that she's self sufficient and strong and able to find joy outside of her polygamous marriage.

Which is great if true!

It's just a shame Meri won't create an actual life outside of this marriage and leave Kody, like Christine Brown did in November.

Wrote Meri on Instagram last week in response to all the chatter out there:

"I try not to put labels on things but over the past few months as that 'certain TV show' has been airing, I've been labeled. I've been called by viewers, desperate, pathetic, embarrassing, told I have no worth and no value, and a plethora of other things that I won't even mention here.

"In actuality, what you've seen is me no longer being silent.

"What you've seen is me using my voice to have fun and bring humor to a not so perfect situation."

She continued in this post, emphasizing that she's doing just fine, thank you:

"The truth is, I KNOW my value. I KNOW my worth.

"Who I AM, what I want in life, what I aspire to be, and what I feel like I'm doing a pretty dang good job at, is being happy.

"I don't let things around me that aren't 'perfect' get me down, because my inner peace and joy is more important to me than that."

And she concluded:

"I surround myself with people who match or exceed my energy. I have friends, co-workers, colleagues, mentors, who fill my cup, and I hope in some way I'm filling theirs.

"I engage in positive conversations and situations. I dream with the LID OFF! I have plans and goals and aspirations that make me happy and fulfilled. I work toward those dreams daily.

"I overcome, I succeed, I win."

"And, I'm happy with myself."