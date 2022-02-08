Meri Brown Hurls Shade at Sister Wives; Could She Be Leaving the Show?!?

Meri Brown has made it clear, over and over and then over again:

She is not leaving Kody Brown.

No matter how terribly her treats her.

But many Sister Wives viewers took a close look at a recent Instagram post by the reality star late last week and couldn't help but wonder...

... might she be on her way out of the show?!?

The veteran TLC personality uploaded her latest message in the wake of a couple Sister Wives reunion specials that have focused on the extremely broken nature of her relationship with Kody.

At one point on air, Kody simply blasted Meri for having an affair, citing her attempt in 2015 to date someone she met online.

At another point, we learned that Meri and Kody haven't slept together in 10 years.

The marriage is clearly over, something Meri herself has admitted in the past and something she basically reiterated to open this lengthy Instagram post.

"A few months ago, I used the word 'estranged' regarding my relationship, in a conversation with a friend. It was the first time I had vocalized it, and it felt.... honest," wrote Meri on Saturday, adding of where she and Kody stand:

"It was hard to use, and yet somewhat freeing.

"I know where my relationship is, I'm not oblivious to that."

If this is the case, why is she still with Kody?!?

"I will always look for the best in people and situations, and hope they see it too," Brown wrote.

"I want to protect people, their emotions, the tough situations. I have never been, nor will I ever be, the person who will sit and publicly trash someone or something.

"So if you start reading this and think that's what you're going to get here, you'll be disappointed."

Okay, fine. Fair enough.

Meri did not throw Kody under a bus or under any othher vehicles as she continued, but she did seem to make a pointed reference to Sister Wives itself.

"I try not to put labels on things but over the past few months as that 'certain TV show' has been airing, I've been labeled," Meri said.

That certain TV show. When someone refuses to name someone or something, that's typically a sign the person isn't very pleased with that person or thing, you know?

"I've been called by viewers, desperate, pathetic, embarrassing, told I have no worth and no value, and a plethora of other things that I won't even mention here," Meri went on.

"In actuality, what you've seen is me no longer being silent.

"What you've seen is me using my voice to have fun and bring humor to a not so perfect situation."

Kudos to Meri for being honest here.

Overall, though, it's evident that she's sick of having her relationship questioned and mocked at all times.

Perhaps she's also sick of the way she's been portrayed throughout Sister Wives Season 16.

Might this mean she won't sign up for Season 17?

To close out her post, Meri emphasized (yet again) that she doesn't need Kody to be content in life.

"The truth is, I KNOW my value. I KNOW my worth. Who I AM, what I want in life, what I aspire to be, and what I feel like I'm doing a pretty dang good job at, is being happy.

"I don't let things around me that aren't 'perfect' get me down, because my inner peace and joy is more important to me than that.

"I surround myself with people who match or exceed my energy. I have friends, co-workers, colleagues, mentors, who fill my cup, and I hope in some way I'm filling theirs."

Concluded the Sister Wife, who plans on remaining a Sister Wife forever:

I engage in positive conversations and situations. I dream with the LID OFF! I have plans and goals and aspirations that make me happy and fulfilled.

I work toward those dreams daily. I overcome, I succeed, I win.

And, I'm happy with myself.