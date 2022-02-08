Armie Hammer: Somehow Back Together With Wife Elizabeth Chambers!

Look, we know that 2021 was chock full of horrifying news.

So it's possible that you needed to mentally repress the Armie Hammer scandal in order to get on with your life.

For those of to who worked hard to block this incredibly revolting story out of your memory, allow us to undo all of that progress with a quick recap:

Basically, Armie Hammer is a cannibal.

Okay, so he doesn't actually eat people, but he spent a long time fantasizing about it, and he would share detailed accounts of these fantasies with the women with whom he cheated on his wife.

We joke about the people-eating aspect of Hammer's fall from grace, but some of the allegations against the actor were anything but funny.

Hammer has been accused of rape and other forms of assault by several women.

The allegations vary in terms of the nature of Hammer's relationships to the women involved, and the damage that he allegedly inflicted.

But the portrait that emerged of Armie Hammer as a violent, narcissistic psychopath was shockingly consistent.

Hammer's wife, Elizabeth Chambers, separated from her husband of ten years after these allegations came to light but now, to the surprise of many, it appears that she's decided to give their marriage a second chance.

"Elizabeth's priority has always been her children and their well-being. The past year hasn't been easy, but she and Armie have always had love for each other," a source close to the situation tells People magazine.

"They're slowly figuring things out as a couple, but being parents to their two kids will always come first."

The source says that while making things work for her children's sake (usually a bad idea) is Elizabeth's main motivation, she also remains very much in love with Armie.

"Elizabeth has always loved him. He is really the love of her life," the insider adds.

"They obviously had a lot of issues, but Armie's rehab stay showed that he was committed to big changes. They get along and enjoy hanging out with the kids."

Chambers and Hammer announced their separation with a joint statement last year:

"It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," the couple wrote.

"As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

While they maintained the appearance of civility, insiders say things got quite messy behind the scenes.

At one point, Hammer complained to friends that Chambers was not allowing him to see his children, a move that she described as a necessary precaution.

The situation appears to have improved after Hammer checked into rehab to be treated for addiction and mental health issues.

A rep for the actor stated in December that Hammer had "left the treatment facility and is doing great."

A source told People at the time that Hammer would "continue with out-patient treatments" and that he "takes it very seriously."

The actor spent the holidays with his family and it seems that he and Elizabeth reconciled shortly thereafter.

Hammer might still face criminal charges for a 2017 incident involving a woman who has been identified only as Effie.

Effie says she was raped by Hammer, but lawyers for the actor insist that the encounter was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

We'll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.