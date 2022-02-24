Logan Brown to Settle in Las Vegas: Will Janelle Join Him There?

Janelle Brown suddenly has a new reason to leave Kody Brown.

Does the Sister Wives star really need one?

You'd think not, considering how rude, selfish and condscending her spiritual husband can be on a near-daily basis.

And yet: Janelle has stuck around thus far, seemingly content to have have needs and opinions ignored as one-third of a miserable plural marriage.

Might that soon change, however?

Janelle hinted that she was open to the possibility on Sister Wives Season 16, and now she's offered a glimpse into her personal life that makes the option of leaving even more attractive..

“Quick trip to see the Vegas kids,” the mother of six wrote on Monday as a caption to the photo above, which features son Logan and his wife.

"They took me by their new house which is under construction. So excited for this fun new chapter of their lives."

The question many observers have in the wake of this post is a pretty straightforward one:

Why wouldn't Janelle join her son in Nevada?

And her close friend, Christine Brown, who moved back to her native state last year after divorcing Kody and starting fresh?

It sounds as if Janelle has thought about it at the very least.

"I've caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, 'Okay, look: do I still choose plural marriage?'" confessed Janelle on a Season 16 episode, adding at the time:

"Yeah, I still choose it, but I've had to have that conscious decision with myself."

To be clear, Janelle shared these thoughts back when this episode was filmed in 2020.

But she did so afterr frequently clashing with Kody due to the latter's extremely strict COVID-19 rules and regulations, even telling Kody to f-ck off at one point.

Ahead of the TLC hit's season 16 premiere, of course, third wife Christine didn't just talk this sort of talk. She walked the actual walk.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” the TV 49-year old wrote in a statement via her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 2.

She concluded back then:

“We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

Like we noted above, Janelle and Christine remain close.

An insider therefore told Us Weekly a few weeks ago that Christine's decision may very well impact Janelle.

“She sees how happy Christine is now that she’s free from Kody and is strongly considering separating from him too,” Us Weekly wrote in this report, concluding at the time:

"[Kody’s] trembling and worried that Meri or Janelle are going to leave him."