Lisa Hamme: Usman is a Phony Who's Using Kimberly for Fame!

On last weekend's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Kimberly Menzies won a victory.

Usman Umar finally slipped her his yammy after she spent most of the season not even getting kissed.

Things were very different with Usman's now-disgraced ex-wife, "Baby Girl" Lisa Hamme.

In a new interview, Lisa is saying that Usman was such a yam-miser because it's all a scam to be back on TV.

Lisa Hamme, who remarried after her split with Usman, explained why she got the yam for free while Kimberly had to beg.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, the self-styled "Baby Girl" noted that, even from the start, she and Kimberly were on different footing.

“The difference between Kim and I," Lisa observed, "is that I was in a relationship with Usman prior to the show."

"I met his family via video chat,” Lisa detailed.

“And the reason that we proceeded," she explained, "is because I was in love with him."

"And," Lisa added, "I thought he was [going to] be my forever."

"Well, that turned out to be a big mistake," Lisa characterized.

Yes, calling your husband the N-word will certainly harm your marriage.

It was only when Usman revealed that (hard R and everything) during 2020's Tell All filming that use of the slur got Lisa fired.

Lisa thinks that Usman just wants to be famous.

Sure, everyone who goes on reality TV wants to be a reality star (with the sole exception of children who have no say in having their lives broadcast to the world).

But in Usman's case, it could be a career boost that he desperately wants.

“As far as Usman coming back on the show with Kimberly, I do believe it’s a fraud,” Lisa speculated.

“He’s back on, so TLC would do the video, ‘Zara,'" she pointed out, referring to the music video to which we were all subjected this season.

Lisa added that this "Has nothing to do with Kim.”

By the way, "Zara" was named after a real person -- allegedly.

This was the name of a woman with whom Usman apparently had a relationship.

Another American woman, she apparently took issue with Usman's thirsty fans and the comments that they would leave him.

“I [don’t know] what they have showed about Zara," Lisa alleged.

"But," she shared, "my speculation is Zara is an imaginary person that Usman has created."

"And," Lisa continued, "that the song ‘Zara’ was written for his friend who is Nigerian, her Muslim name is Fatima."

“Usman has never been honest a day in his life," Lisa characterized.

"We’re [going to] get into some of the things that I know personally," she shared.

Lisa continued: "This was done for, ‘Oh, pity me, my wife left me, she’s with another man. I fell in love with Zara. She broke up with me, and now we have Kim.'”

Lisa doesn't think that Kimberly is a witless pawn. Not exactly.

She speculates that Kimberly "agreed to go along" with Usman's storyline.

“When he called her a super fan," Lisa described, "I about fell off the couch laughing."

"But she’s portrayed as a super fan …" Lisa observed.

"So," she explained, "I truly believe that Kim was chosen just to be on the show.”

“If she was truly going to be in a relationship with Usman, most American women will [want to] know who the ex is and make sure they’re an ex," Lisa suggested.

Lisa said that this is true "especially when Usman is a player, has several women at one time."

“Not once has Kimberly reached out to me," she noted.

Lisa added: "So, that leads me to believe that this is a fraudulent show we’re watching with the two of them.”

One has to consider that there could be alternate explanations for Kimberly not reaching out to Lisa.

Kimberly's son, Jamal, is a young Black man. Lisa used the N-word towards Usman and used it elsewhere on social media.

Even if Kimberly had never heard of Usman, it would be very reasonable for Kimberly to want nothing to do with Lisa.

Usman gave his own statement, saying that he “understands Lisa’s pain” and that it is “obvious this has harmed her so [badly].”

“I wish her the best even though I know best is not her option,” he shaded.

“I’m busy counting my blessings and I’m happy with my queen Kimberllllllly, so I [have] no time to waste," Usman added.