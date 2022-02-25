Donny Davis, Beloved Comedian, Found Dead in Las Vegas Hotel Room

Sad news today out of the world of entertainment:

Donny Davis -- a comedian well known for appearing on Chelsea Lately and also for performing with Britney Spears during her residency in Nevada -- was found dead in a room at the Resorts World hotel and casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday, February 22.

He was 43 years old.

No cause of death has been announced.

However, local police say that Davis was spotted around 1 a.m. with another man and woman at an establishment known as the Dawg House bar.

The group reportedly later headed to get drinks at the Flamingo before returning to his hotel at Resort World around 2:30 a.m.

TMZ reports that Davis was denied alcohol at this final location because he was "too intoxicated," prompting him and his male friends to return to his hotel room.

The friends left at 3:30 a.m. and returned about 90 minutes later... only to find pale and turning purple. They responded by calling 911.

Davis was declared dead just after 7 a.m at Sunrise Hospital.

Shortly after news of Davis' death went public, stars such as Demi Lovato, Ryan Phillippe and many more took to social media to remember the comedian, who Lovato refered to as an "angel."

"Rip @donnydavis1," wrote the singer alongside a broken heart emoji. "Thanks for so many laughs and great memories - rest peacefully angel."

The artist also shared the extremely sweet way Davis once brightened up Lovato's spirits after a challenging day.

"One time I was so burnt out on work, when I flew home from Mexico, my team surprised me w a full marching band and Donny was dressed up in full costume," Demi wrote.

"It was 3 am and I was so tired and SO confused but was so thrilled to see people show up JUST to make me smile.

"I'll never forget that @jeffbeacher & @donnydavis1."

Davis was popular for his impersonations on the comedy circuit, including playing a Mini-Trump version of Donald Trump... and was also working on a podcast series with Kelly Osbourne and longtime friend Jeff Beacher.

In his own Instagram tribute, meanwhile, Phillippe uploaded selfies and photos of him and Davis at the beach together.

"@donnydavis1 was a dynamo, with more confidence than I could ever hope to have," he captioned his post. "It was impossible to be around him without having a good time.

"His energy was boundless and he got everything he could out of life with the time he had here. A good lesson for us all."

"Miss you already, bud. Rest In Peace and wreak some havoc in heaven. You're unforgettable."

Elsewhere, Paris Hilton shared a broken heart emoji online, while her sister Nicky commented:

"We lost a legend."

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Donny Davis.

May he rest in peace.