Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: Ready to Confirm Pregnancy Rumors on New Hulu Show?

As you've likely heard by now, the Kardashians have a new Hulu reality show that's set to premiere in April.

Kim and company are obviously veterans of the reality TV game, but the aptly-titled series The Kardashians will reportedly differ in many key ways from Keeping Up, which aired on E! for approximately 4,000 seasons.

For starters, the Hulu show will feature some new faces.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged in October, and it seems that their wedding planning process will receive a good deal of screen time.

In fact, it seems that the lovebirds will be the primary focus of the first season of The Kardashians.

"Kourtney and Travis have been filming a lot for the new show, and their relationship will take center stage now that they're planning the wedding," a production source tells The Sun.

"They're clearly very in love but it seems Travis is also fully on board with making the most of what comes with dating a Kardashian, it can hardly hurt his career."

Well, there was a time when it might have hurt his punk cred, but we doubt that Barker cares much about that at this point in his life.

We figured that Travis and Kourtney's relationship would be featured on the show, but it's a little surprising that their romance is such a major part of the new series -- especially given Scott Disick's involvement.

Yes, Scott was spotted filming with Kris Jenner back in November, and insiders say he'll appear in at least a handful of episodes of his exes' new show.

"They have filmed together, with the family, and on his own at a studio," says the source.

"But Scott is basically a ghost at the moment, he won't be featured as much as he used to on the old show."

The insider adds that Scott and Kourtney's relationship is basically "nonexistent," and he'll e sharing screen time with other members of the Kard clan.

That's probably a good thing, as Scott has been downright Kanye-esque in his unwillingness to accept his ex's new relationship.

And if there's any truth to the rumors that Kourtney is pregnant with Travis' baby -- well, you can bet Disick won't take the news well.

Rumors that Kourtney is expecting a little drummer boy (or girl) have been circulataing for months, but fans really got excited back in January, when Kourt reposted an old pic on Instagram.

“Kourtney posted an old Instagram which you know in Kardashian-Jenner world, that means, they’re pregnant," said Barstool Sports’ celebrity reporter Jordyn Woodruff.

"Then Kourtney Kardashian posted this avocado to her Instagram Story and kept showing it off. Then she posted this picture with her hands over her stomach,” Jordyn added, referring to a recent video of Kourt's.

“And at 16 weeks, your baby is the size of an avocado.”

So yeah, it's not exactly concrete evidence that Kourtney is expecting.

But you can be sure it's enough to ruin Scott's day.

Maybe Disick should just go ahead and date Khloe Kardashian.

Fans have been advocating for this relationship for weeks now, and it would definitely help Scott send the message that he's over his ex.

And hey, as an added bonus, the relationship would definitely land him more screen time on the Kards' new show!