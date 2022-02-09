Scott Disick Openly Lusts After Khloe Kardashian on Instagram: Is There Something Going on Between These Two?

It's been four months since Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Travis Barker.

The couple had only been dating for a few months when Barker popped the question, but Kourtney's relationship with baby daddy Scott Disick had been over for several years.

Which is why it was weird that Scott took the news so hard.

Disick flipped when he learned about the engagement, and insiders say he took his rage out on one of Kourtney's sisters in particular.

Apparently, Scott felt betrayed by Khloe Kardashian.

The two of them had always been close, and Disick was angry that Khloe knew about the engagement, but didn't give him advance warning ahead of Kourtney's Instagram announcement.

Sources say Scott still isn't happy about the engagement -- some have gone so far as to claim that Disick hates Barker -- but he seems to have made amends with most of Kourtney's family.

Back in November, Scott had dinner with Kris Jenner, and the meal was filmed by a camera crew for the Kards' new Hulu reality show.

(So yes, Scott is still cashing in on his proximity to reality TV's most famous family.)

And based on a recent Instagram comment, it seems that Disick is on even better terms with Khloe.

"Looking 2 fine," Disick wrote on the above photo of Khloe.

Fans loved the remark, with many of them speculating on what it might say about the nature of Scott and Khloe's relationship.

"He ain't lying," one person replied, according to E! News.

"You gotta chill," another remarked.

"Love y'all friendship," a third chimed in, while a fourth argues that "the lord and the lady need to do a podcast."

While it's true that a podcast hosted by Scott and Khloe would be entertaining, it's even more fun to contemplate the possibility of a different sort of partnership between these two.

There have been rumors of Scott and Khloe hooking up in the past, and nothing ever came of them.

But if these two were ever going to take their friendship to the next level, the time to do so would be right now.

After all, they're both (relatively) newly single following tumultuous breakups.

Scott got dumped by Amelia Hamlin in September after she found out that he was still obsessing over Kourtney.

Meanwhile, Khloe is still reeling from the news that her baby daddy Tristan Thompson got a third woman pregnant while he was still dating Khloe.

And as happy as she might be with Travis, Kourtney would certainly be supremely pissed if Khloe and Scott were to start dating.

In other words, the stage would be set for the most satisfying reality show spin-off in the history of the genre.

Even if Scott and Khloe aren't interested in one another romantically, they should at least fake it for a while just to see how her family and the public would react.

Hopefully, Kris will earn her title as the world's most ingenious momager by forcing these two to at least give their relatonship a chance!