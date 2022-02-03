Kailyn Lowry: I Can't Wait to Have Tons of Sex In My New Mansion!

When Teen Mom 2 first premiered on MTV, it was considered one of the most realistic reality shows on TV.

Yes, all reality shows are supposed to be rooted in actual experience, but we all know that's not the case.

Some series are unabashedly scripted, while others showcase worlds that very few viewers can actually identify with -- maybe a few fellow billionaires can relate to the struggles of the Kardashians, but those folks are definitely in the minority of viewers.

But Kailyn Lowry and the other moms of the Teen Mom franchise were supposed to offer an alternative to that type of programming.

In the early days of the show, Kail and company struggled -- they worked low-paying jobs and worried about making ends meet.

Needless to say, the ladies are enjoying vastly improved circumstances these days.

Kail might not be the richest of all the Teen Moms, but with her high-six figure income -- supplemented by revenue from her multiple business ventures -- she's very much living the good life.

And some fans think all those years of material comfort may have gone to Ms. Lowry's head.

If you follow her on social media, you're probably aware that Kail recently completed construction on a new home.

In order to protect her privacy, Lowry has kept many of the details under wraps, but fans have concluded that the home is a sprawling mansion.

And based on pics Kail posted during the construction process, it seems that that description is not far off.

The photo above was taken over the summer, and needless to say, there's been quite a bit of progress since then.

In fact, Kail recently revealed that the house is completed, and she and her four boys are ready to move in as soon as the weather permits.

"I can officially move in! The snow may be stopping me this weekend but before we know it I’ll be cooking in this beautiful kitchen!" Lowry wrote on Instagram this week.

"Literally obsessed with my new house & kitchen truly so thankful to be here," she captioned the photo above.

Viewers who endured entire TM2 storylines about Lowry's kitchen tile don't need to be told that home decor is a passion of Kail's and not surprisingly, her new house is at the forefront of her mind these days.

Earlier this week, Kail posted a screenshot of a group chat in which she shared pics of her new bedroom.

"OOOOO I love!!" one friend replied.

"That is such a f--king mood!!" another explained.

"You're gonna have good sex in there," the first friend remarked, prompting Kailyn to reply, "I f--king hope so!"

"Y'all. I am crying. They say sex is better in your 30's right?" Lowry captioned the post.

For the most part, everyone seems to be very happy for Kail, but quite a few people have pointed out that her situation is far from relatable these days, and she's probably not helping the longevity of the show that made her famous by continually reminding fans of her tremendous wealth.

"Didn’t you just build a new house about 2 years ago?" one person commented on Kail's kitchen post.

"Right .. it seem like a new house every year," another added.

"Yes she’s forever moving," a third chimed in.

Obviously, Kail is free to enjoy her success in whatever way she sees fit.

But she should bear in mind that she's boasting about her second house in two years at a time when most moms her age can barely afford to take a vacation, much less build a mansion.

And since Teen Mom 2 ratings have been on the decline for years, the gap between Kail's lifestyle and that of the average viewer might eventually create a problem.