Jersey Shore Stars to Angelina Pivarnick: You Need to Hurry Up and Get Divorced!

Obviously, reality TV shows only present a partial picture of their stars' lives.

When you've seen every episode of a long-running show, you might feel like you know just about everything there is to know about the cast, but it's important to bear in mind that you've only been shown select scenes in their lives, which have been edited together to create narratives.

That being said, Jersey Shore fans have been watching Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeria's marriage since theday they said "I do," and we think it's safe to say that based on the evidence we've seen, that relationship is a full-blown trainwreck!

Yes, Angelina and Chris' wedding was a disaster, and the situation only deteriorated from there.

Earlier this week, we learned that Larangeira has filed for divorce, and while the end of a marriage is never a good thing, in this case, many fans breathed a sigh of relief.

On the current seasons of Shore, we're witnessing the last gasps of Pivarnick and Larangeira's relationship, and it would be a massive understatement to say that it ain't pretty.

This week, Pivarnick revealed that she feels trapped in a "loveless marriage."

She added that she suspects Chris of making trips in Manhattan to receive "rub-and-tugs" from the city's top professionals.

It may have taken a pet psychic to get all of this out of Angelina, but at least she finally opened up -- and her co-stars were universal in their advice on the situation.

"Staying in a marriage you're not happy with? Time is money. You're wasting your own youth," Mike Sorrentino advised Angelina.

"I think we all want to see you happy and none of us have in a really long time," added Jenni Farley.

"We don't want to ask you every day how your relationship is, but it's brought to the table every day with new issues. You deserve to be happy."

JWoww might be rewriting history a bit there.

After all, she makes it sound like the two of them are BFFs from way back, when it wasn't all that long ago that she nearly clocked Angelina over the head with a wine bottle.

Anyway, Deena Nicole Cortese echoed that advice, urging Pivarnick to move with "confidence" through this difficult stage of her life.

"Unless you have the confidence, it's not going to happen and you're going to sit in a loveless marriage and that's actually extremely sad for both of you," Cortese said.

Snooki, meanwhile, urged Angelina to "not even think of it, just file and go,"

"I already know all the answers, I just don't know how to pull the eject button," said Angelina, obviously not completely clear on how buttons function.

"I always look at the good in somebody, even if they treat me so f---ing bad. I lost myself," she added.

Maybe that comment ties into what we said earlier about how you can't really know someone just from watching them on a reality show.

Because Angelina does not strike us as the type who always looks for the good in others!

In a confessional segment that followed those remarks, Pivarnick said she didn't want to go through the process of divorce, adding that "marriage is not an easy thing, at all."

The following day after she showed up solo to Jenni's engagement party, Angelina expressed her misgivings in a conversation with Deena.

"I feel like, 'Do I even believe this woman?' I don't know. Am I really going to take this whole entire marriage and put it on some psychic's hands and figure out what the f--- I'm gonna do with my life?" she asked.

"There's all different people pointing different directions, but I have to listen to myself and do what I wanna do."

Clearly, this is not an easy decision for Angelina.

Of course, there's not much suspense for viewers here, as the world already knows that Chris has filed for divorce.

So while we might not know everything about the lives of reality stars, sometimes we know more than they do about the manner in which their storylines will play out!