Dimitri Snowden: What Happened to the Embattled Seeking Sister Wife Star?

The last time we wrote about Dimitri Snowden, we asked a very simple question:

Was he finally going away for good?

This seemed like a relevant inquiry after the Seeking Sister Wife lead seemingly quit social media, doing so amid a flurry of VERY troubling accusations.

In case you need a refresher...

Snowden and his then-wife, Ashley, were main cast members on Seeking Sister Wife Season 3, a TLC reality show that centered on married couples hoping to expand their immediate families by bringing in various new spouses.

The concept itsellf is fairly disturbing... but the allegations made against this couple last year were far worse.

After a few failed courtships with potential sister wives, Dimitri and Ashely eventually brought on Vanessa Cobbs, exchanging vows with her on an episode that aired on the April 7, 2019.

And then, on April 15, 2019, Vanessa revealed that she had decided to up and leave the relationship. Yes, eight days later.

What, precisely, prompted this break-up?

Cobbs has never gone public with any specific accusations, but she gave Instagram followers a pretty strong clue just a few weeks ago.

"An enabler who misuses their faith or spirituality to police and micromanager survivors of narcissistic predators," Cobbs wrote, quoting a meme that continued as follows:

"They try to enforce and encourage premature fake forgives, spiritual bypassing of emotions, shame survivors for any valid anger they feel, and prevent the from holding abusers accountable."

Fast forward to mid-2019 when Dimitri and Ashley started courting two new women, Tayler Middleton and Christeline Petersen.

The former moved in with the Snowdens for a short period of time and, in May 2021, she shared a since-deleted Instagram post that very much seemed to confirm a number of abuse allegations against Dimtri.

"Throw the whole show away," she wrote at the time, addressing TLC executives and adding: "I know too much to be silenced."

Middleton concluded her post back then with this telling hashtag: "#CANCELseekingsisterwife."

Petersen, however, is the one who filed for a restraining order against Snowden just over a year ago.

Detailing her accusations to authorities, Peterson wrote at the time that Dimitri choked her during sex and and that she was once awoken by Snowden "slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me."

Unfortunately, this was not the end of it.

Peterson went on to claim Dimitri also shoved her head on the headboard several times, leaving marks and bruises.

Finally, there's Ariadne Joseph, who also lived with Ashley and Dimitri in the recent past and who spoke last spring to blogger John Yates.

At one point, Joseph told Yates that discovered text messages from another woman on Dimitri's phone and confronted him about it.

He reportedly responded by placing his hands around her neck and shoving her ... on to a table that had numerous guns on it.

On another occasion, Joseph relayed an incident in which she was woken up by Snowden and assaulted, telling Yates:

There was no way that I could get free because he had the back of my neck.

You know, when you’re in a situation where you’re married, or with someone, and you both have had consensual sex, it’s hard to reconcile in your mind that this person has violated you, has taken something from you without permission ...

So I knew that it was wrong, but I didn’t even know how I would go and report that as being, you know, the ‘r’ word.

She's talking here, of course, about rape.

TLC has never responded to these allegations against its employee.

Following the conclusion of Season 3, Ashley Snowden, who was also implicated as an abuse accomplice by many of the aforementioned women, confirmed she had split from Dimtri.

And that's pretty much the last we've heard from either half of this former couple.

So... to go back to the question we posed above, along with the headline to this post, What Happened to the Embattled Seeking Sister Wife Star?

The short answer is that we don't know.

But we hope he's off television forever.

And we also police are looking into the numerous allegations made above -- because this guy absolutely sucks.