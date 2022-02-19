1000-lb Best Friends Feud Over Streaking: Vannessa Cross Bares All!

Say what you want about Vanessa Cross.

But one thing will be made evident on this Monday's brand new episode of The 1000-lb Best Friends:

She's comfortable in her own skin.

A little too comfortable?

We'll leave up to Meghan Crumpler, Tina Arnold and Ashley Sutton to decide and debate.

In a sneak peek at the February 21 installment of this TLC reality series, the four past go away for a glamping trip, taking in the miracle and glory of nature... when Vannessa decide to go au natural.

By this, we mean the following:

She decides to go streaking through the woods.

Explains Cobb in this clip:

“I can’t wait to be able to get my own place to have serenity, peace, and be able to take care of myself. I feel like maybe it’s a rebirth.

"And I think with my rebirth I need to come into the world naked.”

Cut to TLC and Discovery+ cast member following through on this vow, as she takes off her all her clothing and goes running around in her birthday suit.

Ashley and Meghan respond mostly with laughter and some harmless, jovial yelling.

“What in the Sam Hill have you done?” Meghan, Vannessa’s longtime close friend, screams.

At one point, Meghan is forced to admit: “Oh, my gosh, girl, I see your va-jay-jay!"

But Tina is far, far less amused.

“What the hell was that?” she asks her fellow star. “What the hell is wrong with you, Vannessa? You’re making fools out of all of us.”

“I don’t give a f--k!” Vannessa responds, alleging the neighbors “will laugh their ass off. They’ll be like, ‘Oh, God! Ha ha! Look! A big goddamn blob!"

Tina, however, see the behavior as an affront against pretty much all overweight individuals.

“I’m not OK with it. I’m not,” she fires back, adding: “I’m not gonna be degraded.”

At this, Vannessa turns into the one who explodes.

“That’s not being degraded! It’s called being human and having f-cking fun!” she shouts at her friend, even trashing her as a bitch.

1000-Lb. Best Friends premiered its opening season on February 7.

It's a spinoff to the reality show 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Fans are still learning more about Tina and fourth star Ashley Sutton, yet they've known Vannessa and Meghan ever since they debuted together on the discovery+ series Too Large in November 2021.

Amid this inaugural run of episodes, Vannessa has said she's aiming to lose 200 pounds, but isn’t pressuring herself to do so.

“I’m trying and I’m doing my best, but I’m just not there yet,” she told Us Weekly on February 4, later noting that her spouse's passing in 2016 caused her life to “[spiral] out of control.”

As one can easily and sadly imagine.

“Losing my husband was the worst thing of my life because I never knew that kind of pain existed,” Vannessa said at the time.

“He didn’t care how big I was. He told me how beautiful I was every single day. I probably will never find a man like that, but I thank God that he was in my life the time he was.

"But taking him away ruined me [and] destroyed me. That’s something I’m still trying to repair.”

1000-Lb. Best Friends airs on Mondays at 10/c on TLC and Discovery+.