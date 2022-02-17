Christeline Petersen Returns to Instagram: What Happened to the Seeking Sister Wife Star?

A prominent member of the Seeking Sister Wife community has been found.

On Monday, February 14, Christeline Petersen shared her first Instagram photo and caption in many months, uploading a slideshow of nature-themed images that mostly featured the ex-TLC star front and center.

"Find me outside," Petersen simply wrote along with the images.

For anyone familiar with Christeline's story, they're just happy to find her in one, seemingly content piece.

The South African native played a major role on Seeking Sister Wife Season 3 after agreeing to join Dimitri Snowden and Ashley Snowden's marriage.

Shortly after doing so, however, Petersen filed for a restraining order against Dimitri.

In legal documents made public last April by TMZ, Petersen detailed all the ways in which Snowden had allegedly abused and assaulted her, frightening her two young daughters in the process.

For example, she says that she was awoken by Snowden in January 2021 by the reality star "slamming my head into the headboard of the bed and he was yelling at me."

Sadly, Christeline implicated Dimitri in far more dastardly deeds, as well.

She went on to claim Dimitri also shoved her head on the headboard several times -- and that he got violent during intercourse.

She claimed in this legal filing last year "he choked me during sex, even though I told him not to," adding:

"The more I struggled the more he enjoyed it."

Petersen said she suffered bruises, scratches, and redness around her neck from the alleged attack by Dimitri Snowden.

Her request for this restraining order was granted by a judge and, a few months later, Dimtri (who has been accused of abuse by multiple partners) filed to divorce Petersen.

About a month after this marriage came to an official end, Petersen thanked fans for their support.

"Words aren't enough to express my gratitude to each and everyone of you," Christeline wrote online last June after a GoFundMe page started in her honor raised over $9,000.

She didn't reveal her whereabouts at the time, but she did add:

"I know you want to know if we're ok and I appreciate you so much for that but there are simply things that I am not able to share at this time.

"I hope you understand."

This was the last time we heard from Christeline Petersen.

She explained last summer that, due to complicated legal matters such a non-disclosure agreement, she wasn't able to explain everything that happened while filming Seeking Sister Wife season 3.

From there, some social media users passed along were rumors that she returned to South Africa.

However, no one could ever say for certain.

This return to Instagram doesn't answer the question of just where Christeline Petersen has been or where she is now or what she's been up to.

There's likely one thing all Seeking Sister Wife fans can agree on, though:

As long as Petersen is far away from the Snowdens?

She's doing pretty darn well.