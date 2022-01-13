Victoria Messer: My Fiance Can Finally Move to the US! And It's All Thanks to Leah!

Back in 2019, Leah Messer and her sister Victoria went on vacation to Costa Rica.

And the girls' getaway turned out to be a trip that would change their lives forever.

It was during their time in Central American that Victoria hooked up with Royer Rodriguez, a Costa Rica native who served as the Messers' rafting guide.

But this was no mere one-night stand, mind you.

In January of 2020, Victoria welcomed a child by Royer.

And in September of last year, despite the distance and the language barrier that separated them, Victoria and Royer got engaged.

Now, the couple has even more cause to celebrate, as Royer has finally gained approval to come to the US and live with Victoria and their two-year-old son Cai.

Victoria marked the occasion by posting a photo of Royer alongside his immigration lawyer.

“We did it!” Victoria captioned the pic, according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

“Thank you so much [to our lawyer] & my sis!”

Victoria explained the situation in reply to a follower's question:

“My fiancé and I have been together almost three years and waiting for him to be able to come to be with us!" she wrote.

"He was APPROVED to come here and be with us!”

Naturally, Leah was just as jubilant as her sister.

“I’m so freaking happy for you guys…now [Royer] must show us his whitewater rafting skills in WV this year!” she commented on Victoria's post.

Royer also expressed his glee in the comments:

“I am very grateful to God and you @paulwv_304 and @leahmesser,” he wrote.

“Finally finished this long process that has been difficult. I am very happy to be with my future wife for the rest of my days. I LOVE YOU.”

As for why the couple is is grateful to Leah -- well, she provided them with a lot more than just emotional support during Royer's years-long battle to move to America.

In addition to helping out with legal fees, Leah agreed to become Royer's financial sponsor, which means she'll be assuming responsibility for him until he becomes a U.S. citizen, is credited with 10 years of employment, leaves the United States for good, or dies -- whichever happens first.

That means that even if Royer and Victoria break up but he stays in America, Leah would need to reimburse the government for any benefits he might receive, such as food stamps or welfare.

Needless to say, the Affidavit of Support that Leah signed is quite a vote of confidence.

And most couples in Victoria and Royer's situation don't have the luxury of a sponsor, as the person who signs the affidavit has to prove that their income is at least 125 percent above the federal poverty level.

So with three kids and Royer to support, we think its safe to say that Leah won't be walking away from Teen Mom 2 anytime soon!

The situation is further complicated by the fact that Royer has two children in Costa Rica for whom he will still be financially responsible.

But hey -- let's focus on the positive instead of dwelling on the scary money stuff.

Victoria, Royer, and Cai will finally get to be together as a family!

And they couldn't have done it without the love and support of Victoria's awesome big sis!