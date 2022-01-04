Jana Duggar Opens Up Following Arrest: It's Gonna Be a Sad Year!

No one is happier to say goodbye to 2021 than Jana Duggar.

While her brother's scandal might have made more headlines, Jana was also arrested last year, and we're sure she's very eager to put the matter behind her.

As you've likely heard by now, Jana was indicted on child endangerment charges after a young family member wandered off while in her care.

The case has yet to go to trial, but insiders say the Duggars are confident that it will be dismissed once the judge hears Jana's side of the story.

In the meantime, Jana has been more quiet than usual on social media, but to the surprise of many fans she hasn't gone radio silent.

First, Jana shared pics and videos of the annual Duggar New Year's Eve party over the weekend.

And now, she's opening up about her goals for the year to come.

On Monday, Jana posted the photo above, which turned out to be part of a sponsored content post promoting an app that helps users read and understand the Bible.

We're sure fans don't begrudge her taking advantange of this money-making opportunity.

After all, at this point, we think it's safe to say that the Duggars will never return to television, so Jana should probably make her money wherever she can.

Plus, it's not as though Jana has to sacrifice her trademark candor and sincerity -- or at least the appearance of those qualities -- just because she's selling a product.

While promoting the app, Jana opened up about her feelings on the difficult year ahead.

Although it should come as no surprise that she kept things light and made no mention of her upcoming trial.

"Now that we are officially in 2022, I know I’m not alone when it comes to working on some goals to achieve throughout the year!" Jana wrote in a lengthy caption to her Bible pic.

"I have come to the sad decision that I should avoid frequenting the McDonalds drive-through quite as often as I did in 2021 (fries will be my downfall!!)," she continued.

"I also need to drink more water. Not sure why that one is so difficult, but it is for me!"

At that point, Jana got down to brass tacks and started pitching her product:

"Another one of my goals is to read through the whole Bible by the end of the year," she wrote.

"I have gone through the @youversion Bible reading plan a few times in the past and I really love it!" the 31-year-old continued.

"(If you are looking for a good Bible app check it out!) What are some goals you have set for yourself in 2022?"

Jana is still something of a fan favorite, so the comments section was surprisingly civil, and fans really did share their goals for the year ahead.

(And yes, many of them share Jana's desire to finally read the Bible.)

We think it's safe to say that Jana is none too concerned about the criminal charges against her, and since jail time would be a highly unorthodox sentence in a case like hers, she probably has no need to be.

But posts like this serve as an uncomfortable reminder of how crass and insensitive the Duggars can be in the wake of major scandals.

After all, it was just a few weeks ago that Jana's brother Josh Duggar was convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography.

As the trial was going on, patriarch Jim Bob Duggar shocked fans by running for a seat in the Arkansas State Senate.

(He was soundly defeated, of course.)

Now, just weeks after news of her own arrest went public, Jana is sharing party photos and shilling Bible apps on social media?

It's this sort of behavior that leads us to the conclusion that Jana and the rest of the Duggars are looking at Josh's conviction as a mere inconvenience.

The family has come back from scandals before, and it seems they're convinced that they'll be able to do so again.

But this time, Jim Bob and company might be in for a rude awakening.

And the fact that they can't even step away for a few weeks and wait for the dust to settle doesn't bode well for their future as media figures.

We're guessing the temptation of McDonald's french fries isn't the only thing that's gonna make the year ahead a tough one for Jana.