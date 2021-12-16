Tristan Thompson Admits to Affair with Alleged Baby Mama, Reveals Secret Way He Cheated on Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson has once again been caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian.

In and of itself, this is scarcely news.

At this point, we've lost track of the number of times the NBA player has taken his ball into another woman's basket -- if you know what we mean.

What makes the latest Thompson development so noteworthy, however?

First, because Maralee Nichols has sued Thompson for paternity of the boy to whom she gave birth just a couple weeks ago.

The Houston-based trainer has alleged in legal documents that she carried on a lengthy affair with the Sacramento Kings power forward, which culminated with the pair having unprotected intercourse on Tristan's birthday in March.

Nichols says this naked interaction produced a baby.

Relatedly, Thompson's reportedly sent Nichols a message in which he first swore he would NOT be involved in their child's life... and then offered his ex-lover $75,000 to keep quiet about the entire thing.

Tristan has denied doing this.

But he's also been forced to respond to the aforementioned lawsuit, having done so last month via a court document of his own.

Via this paperwork, Thompson admits that he met Nichols at a party in late 2020, yet claims the two did not sleep together at any point around that time.

He says the "only" possible date of conception for the child is March 13, 2021, Thompson's birthday and the date on which he confesses the two had sex.

To be clear, Tristan said in his filing, Nichols was never his girlfriend.

"We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021," he wrote.

"[Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only."

Continued Thompson:

"We did not have any dates in the traditional sense at any time; there were no dining at restaurants, going to movies, traveling or any other indicia of a normalized relationship.

"There was only Snapchats of 'where' and 'what time' we would hook up and what hotels would be used."

Ah, yes, Snapchat.

According to Thompson, he never sent Nichols a text message.

He only communicated with her via the Snapchat application because their exchanges would quickly disappear and Thompson would therefore NOT get caught by his then-girlfriend, Khloe.

Alas.

How has that worked out for you, Tristan?

During the time that Thompson confesses to having a sexual relationship with Nichols, he was very publicly dating Kardashian, with whom he shares three-year-old daughter True.

(Thompson also has a son, Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

On his birthday, in fact?

On the date Thompson says he definitely slipped it to Nichols?

Kardashian posted a loving tribute to her -boyfriend, calling Thompson her "best friend" and writing on Instagram:

"The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they came out even stronger than they were before."

What a dog, huh?

What a total and complete and irresponsibly unethical dog.