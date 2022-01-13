Sister Wives: Kody Makes His Son Cry, Blames Janelle for Everything

Kody Brown sucks as a husband.

This much we know to be true because Christine left the Sister Wives patriarch in November and Meri has been overly pushed aside as any sort of romantic option for the egotistical polygamist.

As a father, however?

Well... Kody leaves a lot to be desired in this role as well.

On a previous Sister Wives Season 16 episode, teenage son Gabriel blasted his dad for the "stupid games" he believed Kody was playing in late 2020 when it came to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kody wasn't just taking the virus seriously back then, when these installments were filmed.

He was setting guidelines and putting in place rules that most of his spouses didn't think were very reasonable to follow.

As a result?

The Browns spent Thanksgiving apart in 2020.

On this Sunday's episode, meanwhile, Kody will actually sit down with Gabriel, who is pissed that his father isn't letting Gabriel see his girlfriend, even though she's isolating and respecting the dangers of COVID-19.

“I feel like everyone in my family is so focused on being right or doing right that nobody is willing to kind of take a step back and say this is ruining our family,” Gabe says in his confessional via a sneak peek published yesterday by Us Weekly.

Kody seems to sort of understand wherer Gabriel is coming from -- but he places a lot of blame for the situation on Gabriel's mom, Janelle.

“So while I’m talking to Gabriel here, I’m not laying down the law because I can’t get the support of Janelle to lay down the law,” Kody explains in his own solo interview.

“It’s weird. In the time that COVID has been going on, I felt more and more and more like that was Janelle’s house and it wasn’t my house.

"And the irony of this situation -- which is not good for relationships -- is that Robyn’s house, as I’ve been there more, made me feel like that’s my house and my rules and my family.

"It makes me mad at myself all these years that I haven’t been what I would call ‘more patriarchal,’ more in charge."

Ah, yes. That's always been the problem, right?

That Kody doesn't act often enough as if he's in charge.

For her part, Janelle says COVID has been challenging for her kids because Kody has been "dictatorial about his rules."

Gabe, meanwhile, attempts to reason with his dad during their father-son outing at Coyote Pass, but breaks down after he is given an ultimatum.

“The real issue here is, you had to choose between me coming over or seeing your girlfriend,” Kody tells Gabe, which prompts the poor young man to tear up.

“Why? Why was I made to make that decision?” Gabe replies.

Visit Us Weekly to watch its exclusive sneak peek in full and to see why Gabe thinks “COVID has kind of screwed over the family," along wiith whether Kody has tried to get to know his son’s current lover.

As for Kody's relationships overall with his many kids?

Garrison Brown just bought his own home.

Make of that move what you will.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sunday nights at 10/9c.