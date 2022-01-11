Maralee Nichols: I Gave Birth to Tristan Thompson's Baby, And Now I Look Like THIS!

Maralee Nichols is one of many women to give birth to a child fathered by Tristan Thompson.

But she's one of the very few women who can give birth to any child -- and then bounce back with a kicka$$ body just a few weeks later.

As evidence, Nichols would like to draw your attention to the photo below.

She uploaded it to he Instagram Stories on Sunday:

In the snapshot, the fitness model is rocking a white sports bra and pink leggings that highlight her snatched waist and flat stomach.

It's hard not to think that Nichols is taunting Thompson in some fashion by flaunting her postpartum self in such a manner.

The Houston native first made headlines late last year when we learned that she had sued Thompson for paternity, alleging the pair created a baby back in March when they had unprotected intercourse.

Tristan confessed that this happened, admitting in the process that he cheated again on Khloe Kardashian.

The basketball player and perpetual horndog tried to deny that he fathered Maralee's child, however, claiming she slept around with many athletes and even hinting at one point that Nichols had Herpes.

The baby boy was born in November 29, though.

A short time later, a DNA test was performed... and what do you know?!?

Thompson is the dad.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the Sacramento Kings power forward wrote on social media a couple weeks ago.

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

The nitwit proceeded to apologize to the famous mother of his second child.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote.

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think.

“Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

While Khloe has yet to publicly respond to Thompson’s confession, Nichols has loudly called BS on Thompson's statement, believing he knew he fathered their child long before owning up to it.

“There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” Nichols’ publicist said in a statement to Page Six on Tuesday.

“Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months.

"She is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

Thompson is also father to a son with ex-girlfriendd Jordan Craig, who he left for Kardashian many years ago.

He has no contact at all with this infant.

Tristan seems like a very irresponsible person.