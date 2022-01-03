Kylie Jenner Posts Maternity Pic, Opens Up About 2021: Last Year Really Sucked!

Well, a new year is upon us, and with it, comes the hope for a better future.

Maybe you're one of the select few who had a truly awesome 2021, and you're wondering how your next trip around the sun could possibly surpass the one you just experienced.

But it seems that many folks are more than happy to say farewell to the year that was, and they're taking comfort in the fact that '22 couldn't possibly be much worse.

And one of those people is none other than Kylie Jenner.

Now, some of you might be thinking that Kylie's life is easier and more comfortable than just about anyone else's.

But even the rich and famous are not immune to tragedy, and in October of last year, Kylie encountered pain of a truly profound nature.

Ten concertgoers lost their lives at a music festival hosted by Kylie's longtime boyfriend Travis Scott.

Scott's performances are notoriously rowdy affairs, and at this one, a crowd surge resulted in lost lives and hundreds of injuries.

There's widespread disagreement with regard to whether or not Scott bears any blame for the tragedy, but in any event, those who know the couple best say that the incident has had a profound emotional effect on both Travis and Kylie.

After issuing statements offering their condolences to the loved ones of those who were killed, both Scott and Jenner stepped away from social media and offered no interviews.

Scott remains silent, and with several families filing lawsuits against him, we probably won't hear from the rapper until he appears in court.

Kylie, however, decided to break her silence before the dawn of the new year.

After nearly two months away from the app, she returned to Instagram on Christmas Eve by posting a holiday-themed photo of her mother, Kris Jenner.

On New Year's Day, Kylie followed that post up with a more substantive message to fans.

Kylie is currently pregnant with her second child, and she posted a pensive, black-and-white maternity photo, along with a lengthy caption detailing her thoughts on the difficult year that was.

“As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” she wrote.

“i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life,” Kylie continued.

“I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."

Kylie's family was quick to offer supportive comments, with Kris Jenner writing, “Love you my precious girl you are an Angel."

Many fans pointed out that Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian seemed to be in a similarly reflective mood.

“There’s going to be very painful moments in your life that will change your entire world in a matter of minutes,” Khloe wrote in her Instagram Stories on New Year's Eve.

“These moments will change YOU. Let them make you stronger, smarter, and kinder," the 37-year-old continued.

“But don’t you go and become someone that your [sic] not. Cry. Scream if you have to. Then you straighten out that crown and keep it moving.”

Last month, the world learned that Khloe's longtime partner, Tristan Thompson, is being sued for paternity, having apparently impregnated a woman while still dating Khloe.

Needless to say, it's been a tough year for a few of the Kardashian sisters.

Here's hoping for a better year ahead for all of us.

Somewhat unrelated, but if the universe wants to go ahead and put an end to this Covid business -- well, that would be a pretty nice start.