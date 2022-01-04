Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Lingerie, Plans Travis Barker Bang-a-thon Amid Pregnancy Rumors

There was a time when Kourtney Kardashian was considered the most quiet and subdued of her sisters.

She was the first to become a mom, and while she never got hitched to Scott Disick, the two of them were together for so long that there were times when their behavior resembled that of an old married couple.

But these days, Kourtney is putting her wild side on display more than ever.

And it looks as though it's all thanks to Travis Barker.

Yes, Travis and Kourtney might have seemed like an odd pairing at first, but there's no denying that these two are head-over-heels for each other.

Some fans have expressed concern that Kourtney is transforming herself into what she imagines to be Travis' ideal girl.

And frankly, dude doesn't help the situation by posting edited pics in which she looks like the cover model for a tattoo magazine -- which is not an aesthetic that Kourtney has ever expressed any interest in pursuing before.

But hey -- she doesn't seem to have any complaints.

In fact, Kourt recently took to Instagram to inform her followers that she and Travis were planning to embark on a particularly vigorous sex fest.

And since this is a couple that basically takes time out of every day to remind the world that they're boning a lot, we assume this latest session involved some truly athletic sh-t.

Earlier this week, Kourt posted a pic of this skimpy number, which looks a bit like something one of the fembots from Austin Powers would wear.

And as if the photo wasn't suggestive enough, she added a caption reading:

“A night away …”

We wonder what might transpire on that night away!

The pic comes on the heels of rumors that Kourtney is pregnant with Travis' child.

Now, before we go any further, it's important for us to note that rumors about Kourtney being pregnant pop up at the rate of about one per week.

This latest round of (probably false) reports seems to be rooted in nothing other than the fact that Kourtney has switched to a vegan diet.

"I haven't eaten meat or fish in 7 months and I feel amazing," Kourt recently revealed in her Instagram Stories.

We're not sure why some fans interpreted that statement as a pregnancy announcement.

But apparently, people really, really want these two to start a family together.

So they should be encouraged by the fact that Kourt is rocking lingerie that instructs Travis on exactly where to place his hands.

It's been less than three months since Travis proposed to Kourtney, but their followers are really urging these two to speed things along.

There was a rumor that Kourtney and Travis would tie the knot on New Year's Eve so that the wedding could be featured in the the first season of the Kardashians new Hulu series (titled, appropriately, The Kardashians), but obviously that didn't happen.

Speaking of the "hands on" approach, Kourt recently reminded fans how involved Travis was in the crafting of her engagement ring.

“He was really hands-on in the whole making of it,” she told People magazine.

“It’s gorgeous and they’re happy.”

So maybe Kourt's handsy attire for her and Travis' latest getaway was a punny nod to her previous comments.

But the more likely explanation is that we're reading way too much into Kourntey's pre-sexy time pic.

Either way, we're sure Travis is grateful!