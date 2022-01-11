Maci Bookout Baits Fans With Shameless Fake Pregnancy Tease For 39th Time

It's a lesson that everyone really tries to heed.

We all know that we should.

And yet:

It can just be so challenging, you know?!?

We're referring, of course, to how one really should not believe everything one reads on the Internet.

Heck, one likely should not believe most of what one reads on the Internet.

But it's a trap so many celebrity gossip followers fall into, and it's one that appears to have engulfed a number of Maci Bookout Instagram followers late last week.

“Since everyone’s talking, I am happy to CONFIRM my PREGNANCY news!” Maci shared via her official pahe on Friday, January 7... alongside a blurry screengrab from Teen Mom: Family Reunion‘s teaser trailer.

Notice the careful word usage there, okay?

Bookout says she is CONFIRMING the pregnancy NEWS, not any actual pregnancy.

The veteran cable network personality was coyly responding to speculation over the status of her womb after some observers claimed they saw a baby bump in a preview for MTV's upcoming Teen Mom crossover special.

Alas, Bookout is not expecting a child.

She even deleted this Instagram post shortly after it went live after garnering backlash from fans who were angry Maci misled them about her womb strictly for the sake of clickbait.

“It seems the rumors are popping up again so … to settle the score — no, Maci is NOT pregnant,” an insider told Celebuzz overr the weekend.

Added this source:

“No, she is not sporting a baby bump in the upcoming Teen Mom vacation show.”

The Teen Mom OG star is a mother to three, including her 13-year-old son, Bentley Edwards, whom she shares with ex Ryan Edwards; and Jayde, 6, and Maverick, 5, whom she shares with husband Taylor McKinney.

The reality star told In Touch in the past that she was “done” having children with Taylor -- but adoption was still “on the table.”

“It’s just a matter of the right timing,” Maci explained in September 2021, adding that both she and her husband have extremely busy schedules.

Added Bookout at the time:

“We have no idea how much is going to be on our plate at any given week or month or whatever.

“I don’t feel like we’re in a place like right now where we could give everything we would want to give. …

"[Adoption is] definitely still on the table, but not right now.”