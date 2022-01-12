Khloe Kardashian: I Won't Dignify Tristan's "Apology" With a Response!

The world has known that Tristan Thompson was an unwavering, compulsive cheater for years.

However, it was only last week that Tristan confessed to fathering a child during one of his recent affairs.

In the face of Tristan's public admission and apology, Khloe has not formally, directly responded.

Apparently, despite all of the humiliation and heartbreak, she's not going to.

Page Six spoke to an inside source in the aftermath of the latest paintful chapter in Khloe's baby daddy drama.

“Khloe decided not to respond back publicly," the insider explained.

"But privately," the source continued, "she let him know she appreciated the message."

"She is taking the high road," the insider characterized.

"And while she will never, ever get back with him," the source optimistically insisted.

The insider continued: "Khloe really wants Tristan to be a good father to [their daughter] True."

"And," the source added, Khloe wants "for him to be a big part of their daughter’s life.”

“She’s a great mom," the insider praised.

"And," the source went on, "she wants her daughter to have a good relationship with her dad."

"So for that reason," the insider explained, "Khloe is not going to fight with Tristan."

The source reasoned: "or block him from the family.”

Famously, the entire Kardashian clan turned on Jordyn Woods over an alleged kiss from Tristan. Tristan continues to avoid such treatment.

In the past, it seems that Khloe was somehow able to force herself to look past Tristan's cheating.

We can only speculate as to her motives, which appear to involve wanting True to have a "traditional" two-parent family unit.

Honestly, many believe that Khloe has a lot of hangups from her parents' divorce and her mother's remarriage that have clouded her judgment.

This time, however, Tristan did more than lay pipe.

He impregnated Maralee Nichols, something that he could have easily avoided doing if he had cared to.

This baby isn't just living, breathing evidence that he once again cheated -- this is another half-sibling for True.

Is there a nice way of saying that it's likely impossible for Tristan to be a good, present father for all three children?

Unless they all decide to live together under one roof -- which seems unlikely -- he may find it challenging.

Even if we set aside Khloe's feelings entirely, one has to wonder why Tristan cared so little about his potential children to cause this to happen.

Tristan also showed his disinterest in fatherhood in more ways than one.

He attempted -- but ultimately failed -- to have his paternity struggle with Maralee play out in a Texas court.

Under Texas law, Tristan could have paid agonizingly low child support once he retires. Not so under California law.

If any good can come from this miserable situation, let it be that Khloe does end her relationship with Tristan for good.

Yes, Khloe can be deeply problematic, but no one deserves to be cheated on and humiliated as she has been.

As for Tristan, he can find a woman who is happy to be his partner and won't mind if he bones various side pieces. But that's not Khloe.